I'm A Celebrity 2020: Contestants and crew will reportedly quarantine for 14 days before filming starts

The 2020 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! could see its contestants go into quarantine for two weeks before it starts in a bid to continue with the show despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrities taking part in this year's series will reportedly fly out two weeks early to ensure they don't have COVID-19 prior to filming.

That's according to a showbiz agent quoted by The Sun. They claimed ITV remains "cautiously optimistic" it won't have to cancel the 2020 series.

What did they say about I'm A Celebrity 2020?

Jacqueline Jossa won last year's series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

They told the publication: "ITV will continue to say publicly that they are monitoring the situation, but I've been told by one of the team that they are cautiously optimistic that it will go ahead.

"They hope that they'll be able to go ahead by flying in the cast and crew and quarantining them for 14 days and people signed up for the show have been told to expect a longer stay in Oz – and also a larger cheque.

"[ITV] can't get any assurances from the Australia authorities that this will be a goer as, quite rightly, they've got more important issues on their plate, but the feeling is that it will happen."

Plans for it to go ahead

Reality star Caitlyn Jenner was among the stars of the 2019 series

Speaking further, the source said there have been discussions on filming a "watered-down" version of I'm A Celebrity in another part of the world.

But they said it's feared the I'm A Celebrity brand could suffer as a result, since it wouldn't be like the original.

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Will there be a 2020 series?

Earlier this month, ITV boss Kevin Lygo said the official plan up to now was to go ahead with the 2020 series. But he admitted producers had been looking for possible alternatives.

He did not say what that show, or shows, could be.

I'm A Celebrity not airing until December.

It's due to air, as it usually does, in December

But former footballer John Barnes, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018, appeared to confirm he is heading into the jungle during a conversation on a podcast recently.

Similarly, reports claimed Coronation Street actress Beverley Callard has signed up.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Everyone was thrilled when Bev said yes, she is such a well-loved ITV face."

