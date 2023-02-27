I’m A Celeb star Olivia Attwood has revealed she was rushed to doctors after being found on the bathroom floor.

Love Island contestant Olivia, 31, told fans she was discovered – and “rescued” – by a neighbour.

Olivia – who was part of the I’m A Celebrity 2022 before she withdrew in the early stages of the series – also indicated the reason for her condition was a bug.

And a further update suggested Olivia may have been suffering with nausea while unwell.

I’m A Celeb star Olivia Attwood rushed to medics

London-born Olivia uploaded an Instagram Story yesterday (Sunday February 26) containing an image showing her looking a bit peaky.

Another pic in the Story showed her nuzzling her pet dog as she reflected on recent events.

Olivia wrote in the post: “What a week. Anyone else been wiped out by one of these sickness bugs?”

She went on: “Thank God for my lovely neighbour who rescued me from the toilet floor and took me to the doctors.”

A later Story upload displaying her holding her pooch’s paw noted how fiancé, footballer Bradley Dack, being away was “perfect timing”.

Olivia continued: “So just been me and the gals and a whole lot of [vomitiing emoji].

“Stitch not left my side. Lolly on the other hand has kept her distance. Street dog instincts, only the strong survive.”

ED! has approached a representative for Olivia Attwood for comment.

What happened to Olivia Attwood on I’m A Celebrity?

Olivia was forced to quit I’m A Celebrity last year after just a single day in the jungle.

An ITV spokesman said at the time: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

According to later reports, a routine blood test reportedly suggested she was anaemic.

