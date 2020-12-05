I’m A Celebrity finalists Jordan North and Vernon Kay are now set to earn millions of pounds.

Although neither were crowned King of The Castle, missing out to Queen Giovanna Fletcher, they both proved to be extremely popular.

And the radio DJ and presenter are now likely to rake in millions of pounds thanks to their now boosted national fame.

An PR guru Mark Borkowski told The Mirror that he thinks they’ll see a huge leap in their income from now on.

He told the paper: “This series has been huge because of lockdown so there have been more viewers than normal and I think they can all do well.

How will they earn their millions?

“If there are opportunities on the other side once they come out, brands will look at the audience and how big it is and that makes them more recognisable as such.

“The earnings of all these three [including Giovanna] with long-term TV options and working with brands is absolutely huge. We are talking deals worth six figures.”

Jordan is already estimated to be earning over six figures a year as a Radio 1 host.

And Vernon has earned millions over the years from his various radio and television gigs.

What happened to Vernon Kay?

But the show should see their earnings skyrocket significantly says Mark.

He predicts that Jordan will likely move into more lucrative television gigs once his current radio contract is up.

And as for Vernon, he says he will likely be branded a ‘power couple’ with wife Tess Daly.

Vernon previously fell out of public favour after sexting allegations came to the surface.

He was said to be sexting former Page 3 model Rhian Sugden in 2010 and then again in 2016.

Although they supposedly never followed through with their planned rendezvous’ – it was a huge public embarrassment for Vernon.

But now that he’s popular again, he could easily do joint ads with Tess, who of course is a very successful presenter in her own right.

They could advertise products together predicts Mark, and do plenty of ad placements on social media.



Previous stars have enjoyed huge career revivals after competing on the show.

This includes the likes of Peter Andre, Kerry Katona and Stacey Solomon.

