Il Divo star Carlos Marin’s ex-wife reveals heartbreaking news on the day of his funeral

Tragic Il Divo star Carlos Marin called his ex-wife to say goodbye only days before his death last week.

The 53-year-old Spanish star became ill with Covid during a trip to the UK and later died in a Manchester hospital.

Now his ex-wife Geraldine Larossa has revealed the moving last conversation they had together, and that they were planning to remarry.

Carlos died on December 19 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did his ex say about Il Divo star Carlos Marin?

Geraldine and Carlos split in 2009 but remained close friends.

She described her ex in a social media post as the “kindest, most generous and entertaining people I’ve ever known”.

Read more: Simon Cowell leads tributes as Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies following Covid battle

She said at Carlos’s wake in Madrid: “Before being intubated he said goodbye to me because he knew he wasn’t going to pull through and it was the saddest image in my life.

“He called me and told me he loved me like mad and that I was the woman of his life and asked me to take care of his family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INNOCENCE (@innocence_es)

Remarrying plans

Geraldine also revealed that the couple were planning to remarry again.

At the wake, she said: “We have been together for 30 years although you’d travel and we’d separate and get back together again.

“During these two years of pandemic we’d been together.

“We were going to marry and it’s not happened in the end.

“We had survived the pandemic and in the end the pandemic has taken him from me.

“He was the most kind-hearted person in the world, the greatest artist in Spain and the whole world. I still can’t believe what’s happened.”

Geraldine at the funeral yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The family speaks

Elsewhere, Carlos’s agent Alberto Martin said that his family thought he might have been saved if he had been in Spain.

Mr Martin said after Carlos’s death on December 19: “‘I spoke with his mum the day he died…

“She was saying she was convinced that if [he] had been in Spain, he could have survived.

Read more: Kerry Katona issues health update amid Covid battle: ‘I’m in a bad way’

“We don’t know if it’s been because of the care he received or the natural evolution of the virus and if Carlos’ mum said what she said out of the desperation she feels at his loss…

“… but the fact is they haven’t managed to keep him alive.”