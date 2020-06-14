Iceland launches Big Daddy Cheeseburger in time for Father's Day

Iceland has got the perfect product for meat-loving dads ahead of Father's Day.

The supermarket has launched a 474g Big Daddy Cheeseburger just in time for the celebration next week.

What's more, it only costs £3 per burger.

The Big Daddy Cheeseburger is not short of meat (Credit: Iceland)

Meaty

It combines two of Iceland's beef patties, which have been seasoned with onion.

The Big Daddy Cheeseburger also comes with a cheese slice in the middle.

The burgers are available to buy on Iceland's website already, as well as in stores.

However, it might not be one for any dads on diets.

That's because each burger contains a whopping 966 calories.

Big Daddy Steaks

And that's not all Iceland have put on the shelves for meat-loving dads ahead of Father's Day on Sunday June 21.

The supermarket also has a range of steaks which are bound to appeal to fathers across the nation.

The Big Daddy 120z steak is another mouth-watering offering from Iceland for Father's Day (Credit: Iceland)

The 12oz steak costs just £5 and is the perfect main course for many dads out there.

If he's really hungry, you can get a 16oz ginormous rump steak for exactly the same price.

Restaurant steaks on the table

The Big Daddy range will keep many dads - and mums - happy this Father's Day (Credit: Iceland)

At the same time, Iceland has launched a range of luxurious steaks destined for the restaurant industry from just £3.65 – or two for £6.

Restaurants across the country were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Iceland was able to snap up the steaks to serve to shoppers for a fraction of the price.

The steaks are available in store and online now until June 24.

hoppers can choose 28 Day Matured Sirloin and Rump steaks in the 2-for-£6 deal.

Alternatively, they can go for a 2 pack of Fillet Steaks for £6 or go all-out with Iceland’s big steak night-in, which features Iceland’s Luxury Beef Fillet Steaks (2 pack), Onion Rings, Sliced Mushrooms and a Strawberry Cheesecake all for just £9.

