Ian ‘H’ Watkins calls for transgender contestants on TV reality shows

Ian ‘H’ Watkins has said he wants transgender contestants on TV talent shows.

The Steps singer, 44, paved the way for same-sex couples when he appeared on last year’s series of Dancing On Ice.

And now he wants to see transgender people given their chance.

Ian wants to see more transgender people on TV (Credit: Terry Scott/Flynet – SplashNews/ SplashNews.com)

How did Ian Watkins push the barriers?

The star appeared with Matt Evers in the first in-competition, same-sex dance on British television.

In an interview with Metro, Ian said: “It’s something I fought for, for many years.

“I’ve had conversations with the producers of Dancing On Ice and I would now like them to start representing the trans community.

“That is next on the agenda. The trans community is massively under attack. We need to support them and be tremendous allies.”

Matt and Ian made history in January (Credit: ITV)

What else did Ian say?

Ian went on to say that he was adamant that if he appeared on any reality show he wanted to represent his true sexuality.

He also said that the BBC should have taken the “bull by the horns” because same-sex couples were a long-time coming.

Even though the broadcaster announced that Olympic-winning boxer Nicola Adams would form the show’s first in-competition, same-sex couple in this year’s Strictly, Ian thinks they “missed the boat”.

John moved to tears (Credit: ITV)

History was made on Dancing On Ice in January when Matt and Ian took to the ice.

As a result, judge John Barrowman became tearful.

“We’ve shown that two men can perform and skate together so now do the tricks,” he said in his appraisal.

I’m overwhelmed, I am almost speechless, it was just wonderful.

Swapping Olympic gold for Saturday night glitter. Boxer Nicola Adams OBE is stepping into the #Strictly ring! 🥇 👉 https://t.co/cYNbp8FkrM @nicolaadamsobe pic.twitter.com/4BsosK7mzk — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 2, 2020

What is Strictly doing this year?

The sexuality barriers continue to tumble down this year, when it was announced that Nicola Adams would form a same-sex dancing couple in this year’s series of Strictly.

Strictly debuted a same-sex pairing in 2019 when pro dancers Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima waltzed around the dancefloor.

Now it’s Nicola’s turn.

The 37-year-old star, who’s been with girlfriend Ella Baig for two years, said: “I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing.”

Strictly is due to start on October 24 and run for a shorter series.

