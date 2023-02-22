‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia ’to take legal action’ over DNA test

The girl who claimed “I am Madeleine McCann” is reportedly set to take legal action against her family.

Julia Wandelt‘s representative Dr Fia Johansson spoke to an American crime journalist for a new podcast that’s out later today (February 22).

And, during the interview, she shared an update on the DNA test Julia is seeking to confirm her identity.

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia to ‘take legal action’

Dr Fia spoke to American crime journalist Lauren Conlin for an episode of her podcast.

Lauren shared two clips to her Instagram account last night as well as a caption that appears to suggest Julia is getting ready to “take legal action”.

Lauren shared: “Full interview out tomorrow on #LaurenInterviews with @persianmedium, the rep for #JuliaWandelt, the girl who believes she could be #MadeleineMcann.”

She then added: “I am very skeptical of this, but Dr Fia makes a lot of sense.”

Julia’s mother is not agreeing to do it, so they have to take legal action.

Lauren then attempted to clear up the “confusion” surrounding the DNA test.

She continued: “There is a lot of confusion around the #DNA test as well.”

She then went on to claim: “As of right now, they are not going to test the McCanns (in order not to waste their time) until Julia’s family agrees to one.

“If Julia and her family match, clearly no need to test the #McCanns.”

She then went on to allege: “The problem? Julia’s mother is not agreeing to do it, so they have to take legal action. What is she hiding????”

Julia won’t do the DNA test with the McCanns ‘yet’

In the first clip of the interview, Lauren asked Dr Fia: “The DNA test has been approved but you’re not going to do it yet because Julia’s mother has not?”

“No no no,” Dr Fia replied.

“Instead [of doing] the DNA test with Gerry and Kate, we want the DNA test first with the current mum and the family members of Julia.

“Because if the mum goes to the hospital with her and the DNA test of any of the family members, grandma…,” she started.

Lauren then interrupted to clarify: “If it all matches, then you’re not going to go through with it. I see, I see. Then what’s the point. Okay.”

Dr Fia went on to claim: “Our organisation, our private investigators, our people are actually not working, we are protecting Madeleine McCann‘s family members, we are protecting Madeleine McCann’s parents.

“We don’t want the crazy circuit started again around them.”

‘I need to know exactly who I am’

In the second clip, Dr Fia appeared to allude to the moment Julia started to doubt her identity.

She claimed of Julia overhearing her parents: “The mum and dad talking about, like, bad about her.

“‘Yeah, she’s not our kid, that’s why she’s such a mess, that’s why she’s doing this. That’s why our other kids, you know, how nice and how good they are. She’s not ours, that’s why she’s doing all this stuff.'”

Dr Fia then went on to allege: “So from that moment she overheard that. You know what, [Julia thought], my world now is upside down and I need to know exactly who I am.”

Julia has previously revealed her traumatic back story and claims she was abused as a child by a paedophile.

