Phillip Schofield has said he’s feeling positive about Christmas this year but how will he spend it?

The festive period this year will be different for many of Brits due to the coronavirus pandemic and recent change in restrictions.

This Morning host Phil usually spends Christmas with his wife Stephanie Lowe and their two daughters.

But will that be the same this year?

Phillip Schofield feeling positive about Christmas this year

How will Phillip Schofield be spending Christmas this year?

This year will mark Phil’s first Christmas since he came out as gay in February.

It’s likely the star will still spend December 25 with his wife Stephanie and their daughters, Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24.

But Phil hasn’t yet confirmed how he will be spending Christmas.

Last year, Phil spent the day with his family at their home in Oxfordshire.

Phil will likely spend Christmas with his wife and daughters

What did Phillip Schofield say about Christmas?

Phil recently opened up about Christmas before the new restrictions were put into place.

He told the Irish News: “Christmas this year, maybe it will be amazing because we will be forced to be a little smaller.

“We’ll be forced to adapt our Christmases, and we don’t know quite who the family will be able to see at Christmas.

“But human beings are very resourceful and whatever Christmas is, well I am sure we will all make the most of it!”

Earlier this year, Phil revealed he, his wife and their daughters will remain a close family despite him coming out as gay.

Speaking about telling his daughters during an appearance on This Morning, Phil said: “It wasn’t easy [telling my daughters].

“But they are so amazing in their love and support. They jumped up and gave me a hug, a big hug, a long hug.

“They hugged Steph and said, ‘It’s OK, this is fine.’ We will always be a family. We’ll always be that.”

Meanwhile, last month, the presenter admitted his marriage and family life are still “a work in progress”.

Phil said his relationship with Steph is "a work in progress"

He said of his relationship with Stephanie on BBC Radio 5 Live: “We love each other massively.

“We are a loving family, that hasn’t changed. It’s us four but different. We are a work in progress.”

