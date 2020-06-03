How well do you know The Chase star Bradley Walsh? Take our ultimate quiz to find out!

He's without doubt one of the nation's best-loved TV stars, but how well do you really know Bradley Walsh?

The host of The Chase turns 60 this week (June 4), with ITV celebrating his big birthday with a special TV tribute.

He said: "It was only yesterday it seemed like I had my 50th birthday and then all of a sudden this thing’s happening on telly."

"I feel quite humbled and emotional. I didn't realise it was going to happen," he said.

The TV star turns 60 this week (Credit: ITV)

And we hope you've been watching, because now we're going to test your knowledge with the ultimate Bradley Walsh trivia quiz.

No cheating… and make sure you let us know how you get on!

Bradley Walsh Quiz Questions

1. What's the name of Bradley's wife and what are his children called?

2. What did a young Bradley dream of becoming before stardom beckoned?

3. What was the name of the character Bradley played in Corrie?

4. Bradley picked the name of the character. Who was he named after?

Bradley at the BAFTAs with his son (Credit: Splash News)

5. What was the name of his 2006 debut album?

Read more: Bradley celebrates his birthday with Phil and Holly on This Morning

6. How tall is Bradley?

7. Which holiday camp did Bradley work at early on in his career?

It was only yesterday it seemed like I had my 50th birthday.

8. Where was Bradley born?

9. What's the name of Bradley's Doctor Who character?

10. Earlier this year, Bradley became the first-ever double victim of a TV "Undercover" by which cheeky presenting duo?

11. Where does Bradley live now?

Bradley with his Doctor Who co-star Jodie Whittaker (Credit: Splash News)

12. Which game show gave Bradley his big TV break in the 1990s?

13. How many episodes of Corrie did Bradley appear in?

14. Who did Bradley play in Law & Order: UK?

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

15. What year did Bradley start presenting The Chase?

16. How many series – including spin-offs – have aired?

17. What did Bradley win a British Soap Award for in 2006?

18. Holly Willoughby revealed Bradley has a "very sweet tooth". What are his favourite sweets?

Bradley celebrated his birthday on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

19. How much weight has Bradley gained during lockdown?

20. Which Nolan sister did Bradley once date?

Answers

1. Wife – Donna Derby; Kids – Barney and Hayley

2. Professional footballer

3. Danny Baldwin

4. His late father

5. Chasing Dreams

6. 5ft 9in

Read more: This Morning viewers shocked at the price of Holly Willoughby's dress

7. Pontins

8. Watford

9. Graham O'Brien

10. Ant and Dec

11. Epping, Essex

12. Midas Touch

He's the much-loved host of The Chase (Credit: ITV)

13. 391

14. DS Ronnie Brooks

15. 2009

16. 26

17. Best Dramatic Performance, Danny Baldwin, Corrie

18. Wine Gums

19. One stone

20. Bernie

How did you do? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!