How well do you know For the Love of Dogs host Paul O'Grady? Take our quiz

TV's Paul O'Grady has become something of a national treasure thanks to his big heart and witty personality.

From his Lily Savage days to now hosting his hit show For the Love of Dogs, Paul has gained a huge fan base.

And, of course, fans love to see Paul's bond with his adorable dogs.

But how well do you know the beloved TV favourite? Take our quiz and find out!

Paul O'Grady has become something of a national treasure (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet - SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Read more: How is Paul O'Grady now after coronavirus battle? For The Love Of Dogs star discusses recovery

1) Where is Paul O'Grady from?

A) Brentford

B) Birkenhead

C) Bournemouth

2) How many dogs does Paul have currently?

A) Two

B) Six

C) Four

3) What did Paul name his latest adorable puppy?

A) Nancy

B) Bella

C) Coco

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs has become a hit with viewers (Credit: ITV)

4) What year did Paul's show For the Love of Dogs start?

A) 2010

B) 2012

C) 2014

5) Where is For the Love of Dogs filmed?

A) Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

B) The Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home

C) The Mayhew Animal Home

6) What show did Paul take over from his late friend Cilla Black in 2017?

A) Blankety Blank

B) Surprise, Surprise

C) Blind Date

Paul is known for his big heart and witty personality (Credit: Alucard / Flynet - SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

7) In 2013, which drama did Paul star in for three episodes?

A) Casualty

B) Holby City

C) Call The Midwife

8) Which of Paul's shows won the National Television Award for Special Recognition in 2018?

A) For the Love of Dogs

B) The Paul O'Grady Show

C) An Evening with Lily Savage

9) How many children does Paul have?

A) Two

B) Three

C) One

Fans love to see Paul's bond with his adorable dogs (Credit: WENN.com)

10) Which year did Paul receive an MBE for services to entertainment?

A) 2008

B) 2009

C) 2010

How many Paul O'Grady questions do you think you got right?

Scroll down to discover the answers.

1-B, 2-C, 3-A, 4-B-, 5-A, 6-C, 7-B, 8-A, 9-C, 10-A.

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs is on ITV, Wednesdays at 8.30pm.

Do you enjoy watching Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.