April has been in Emmerdale since 2014, but how old is April in Emmerdale and who plays her?

In last night’s episode of the ITV soap (Monday, April 19) viewers saw April growing closer to Cathy Hope, who is also her aunt.

As the two came home from school, April was added to some friendship group chats. But Cathy made April swear not to tell anyone about what she saw in them.

April has become friends with Cathy (Credit: ITV)

However fans are concerned about April as she starts to develop a friendship with ‘awful’ Cathy.

That Cathy is truly awful. She is definitely going to get April into trouble somehow. I have a theory. I wonder if April is going to get knocked up at a very young age #Emmerdale — PennG0VQY (@BrixhamUK) April 19, 2021

I bet April will tell Marlon what Cathy is up to, and then she’ll get bullied 🙁#Emmerdale — Penny Irvine 💙🌹 (@Surfingspaniel) April 19, 2021

Cathy is a bad influence on April #Emmerdale — Michelle Jones 🤯🤯 (@MeeshyJay) April 19, 2021

How old is April in Emmerdale?

April Windsor is the daughter of Donna Windsor and Marlon Dingle. She is also the half-sister of Marlon and Rhona’s son Leo Goskirk.

April was born on August 13th 2009, making the character 11 years old. She will turn 12 later this year.

April in Emmerdale: Her storylines

April first arrived in Emmerdale in 2014.

Donna returned to the village with her daughter, however she never told Marlon about April.

At first Marlon didn’t want to know April but soon came around to the idea of getting to know her.

April is Marlon and Donna’s daughter (Credit: ITV)

It was later revealed Donna had aggressive lung cancer and only had months left to live.

But she ended up dying after pulling criminal Gary off the top of a car park. They both fell to the ground and died.

Over the years April grew close to Ellis Chapman after Marlon got into a relationship with his mum Jessie.

Ellis is April’s former stepbrother (Credit: ITV)

Despite Marlon and Jessie no longer being together, she still sees Ellis as an older brother.

Who plays April?

April is played by actress Amelia Flanagan.

In real-life Amelia is 12 years old and will turn 13 on June 6.

Amelia’s has two siblings, who also have roles on another ITV soap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Flanagan (@rachelflanagan84)

Her brother and sister, William and Isabella, who are twins, play Joseph Brown and Hope Stape in Coronation Street.

In the soap Joseph and Hope are cousins.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

