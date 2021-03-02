David Harewood presents the thought-provoking new documentary on BBC One – Why Is COVID Killing People of Colour but does he have a wife?

Here we take a look at the British actor’s impressive career, personal life and his mental health advocacy.

How old is he?

David was born on December 8, 1965. As of March 2021 this makes him 55.

David hosts an upcoming BBC documentary (Credit: BBC)

Is David Harewood married?

David is married to Kirsty Handy. The pair tied the knot in 2013 and share two daughters together – Maize and Raven.

He stays fairly quiet about his personal life and has not let on much about his wife.

But while speaking to The Guardian he said he tries to keep his children as grounded as possible.

He said: “They are very aware of how lucky they are and appreciate it.

“We have had some lean years, so they know it’s not all about luxury, travel and hotels. They are grounded and I’m grateful for that.”

Who did he play in Supergirl?

David played Martian Manhunter on the popular American fantasy/SCI FI series.

The show ran for five series from 2015-2021.

It was filmed in Vancouver, Canada where David is still based.

Is David Harewood in Call of Duty?

Yes David is a character in the massively popular video game Call of Duty.

A keen gamer himself, he was delighted to take on the role of Commander of the Marines within the game Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Here he stars alongside Kit Harrington and Conor McGregor.

Who did David play in Homeland?

David played CIA Counterterrorism Director David Estes in Homeland from 2011-2012.

Speaking to Variety, he says this role was a huge breakthrough for him. Especially as it was one of his first major roles in which he played a three-dimensional character.

Do you remember David in Homeland? (Credit: SplashNews)

He said: “That didn’t happen in my career until ‘Homeland’ in my late 30s and early 40s. By then, I was really fed up because the [roles] just weren’t coming.”

He went on to say that the role ‘completely changed his life’ as he is now one of the UK’s most in-demand actors Stateside.

What is his net worth?

David says he and his family have enjoyed an elevated quality of life since he landed his Homeland gig.

However, he has also made a point in past interviews that he is by no means a wealthy man.

Despite his claims, celebritynetworth still estimates he is worth around $5 million (£3.5 million).

What has David said about his mental health?

David is a mental health advocate and has openly discussed experiencing psychosis when he was 23.

In his documentary, Psychosis and Me, he explores his past experience as well as meets with leading NHS experts.

Writing for The Guardian he explained psychosis as: “Psychosis affects roughly one in 100 people every year, and each case is different.

“You will believe things that aren’t real, and possibly hear or see things that aren’t there, all the while getting further and further from reality.

“Thoughts become disordered and the excessive dopamine racing around your brain can give you a euphoric sense of your own capabilities, keeping you awake for hours and making sleep and rest seem boring and unnecessary.”

What has he said about his ears?

David has distinctively pointed ears.

Sadly he says he was bullied because of them as a child.

He once considered having surgery to alter them.

David has a distinctive look (Credit: SplashNews)

However, casting agents told him their unique look help him book gigs.

Speaking to the MailOnline, he said: “I got mercilessly bullied for my large ears as a kid and almost got them done, then decided against it.

“In recent years people have said I got jobs as I look distinctive because of my ears.”

How to watch David Harewood’s BBC Documentary

David’s documentary Why Is COVID Killing People of Colour? airs on BBC One on Tuesday at 9pm.

Here he will investigate the high COVID-19 death rates within the BAME community.

It will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer shortly after it airs.

Will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.