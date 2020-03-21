How long does coronavirus live on clothes? A doctor gives washing advice

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK continues to rise, as measures to contain the virus have got steadily tougher.

With new information coming out constantly, it can be difficult to figure out exactly how the virus spreads and how best to stay safe.

Now, researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Montana have studied how long it can survive on different surfaces.

Their analysis revealed that the virus can survive for up to four hours on copper and up to 24 hours on cardboard, but can survive for up to three days on plastic and stainless steel.

"It is likely that the virus will not survive as long on soft surfaces."

And Dr Akash Patel, a GP and medical director at MyHealthcareClinic, has told The Mirror how long he thinks it can survive on fabrics.

He said: "We are still continuing to find out more about the coronavirus day by day, there is currently not enough research to say with any certainty how long the coronavirus will live on clothing.

"Preliminary research has suggested the virus can survive longer on harder surfaces like plastic and metal, this could be from a few hours to several days but no clear research on fabrics like clothing. However it is likely that the virus will not survive as long on soft surfaces."

Despite the lack of confirmed information about how long the virus lives on clothing and fabrics generally, Dr Patel was able to give some advice.

He focused particularly on washing the clothes of someone who is suspected of having coronavirus.

"If you are handling dirty laundry from a person who is confirmed or suspected to have coronavirus, you should wear disposable gloves if possible, if not - please wash your hands appropriately after handling their clothing before you touch your face or other surfaces," he said.

