How is Paul Gascoigne now 25 years on from his Euro ’96 wondergoal?

Tonight sees England v Scotland in the Euros and footie fans up and down both countries are excited.

The inter-UK rivalry is one of the oldest in the world, and many fans’ thoughts have turned back to Euro 96.

During that tournament in England, Paul Gascoigne scored one of the best ever goals in an England shirt.

But how is Gazza now and how is his health?

Gazza was a hero during Euro ’96 (Credit: firo Sportphoto/DPA/Cover Images)

What happened during England v Scotland at the Euros in 1996?

Now 54, former Newcastle, Spurs, Lazio and Rangers star Paul has battled addiction issues since his retirement in 2004.

But at Wembley in 1996, Gazza was a hero.

With the enemies battling it out, England went 1-0 in the sunshine thanks to a goal from Alan Shearer.

Read more: GMB today: Adil Ray slammed for ‘disgraceful’ comment to alcoholic Paul Gascoigne

But when Scotland won a penalty, it looked like they were going to equalise. However, David Seaman saved the spot kick and England stormed down the other end in a flash.

Gazza then lobbed the ball up over the oncoming Colin Hendry and smashed it on the volley into the back of the net.

Gazza has been through a lot since retirement (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

How does Paul remember the goal?

Gazza recalled the goal – and the infamous ‘dentist’s chair’ celebration – when he spoke to The Sun newspaper.

He said: “It’s the best goal I ever scored in an England shirt and the greatest goal ever scored in 100 years at Wembley.

“I’d worked on being a two-footed player from the age of eight, banging a ball against a wall with only my left foot to train myself and that was the day it paid off.”

Gazza appeared fit and healthy on the Italian version of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: YouTube)

How is Gazza today?

After a catalogue of drunken incidents and spectacular falls off the wagon, Gazza took drastic action in early 2020.

He reportedly paid £20,000 to have anti-alcohol pellets put into his stomach to stop him drinking.

However, despite the treatment he admitted he had started drinking again prior to his successful appearance on the Italian version of I’m A Celebrity.

“I’ll always be an alcoholic, but now I can have a couple of glasses of wine and I have a few beers,” he said.

“Not every day, but when I want to.”

He left the show after 38 days due to a dislocated shoulder.

Gazza recently appeared on GMB to talk about his Italian experience (Credit: ITV)

And now, ahead of today’s big game, he admits that if England go all the way, he’ll have another drink.

Read more: Paul Gascoigne now drinking ahead of Italian I’m A Celebrity appearance

He said to The Sun: “I’ve had my problems with drink but if we win the tournament I won’t care, I’ll be straight off the wagon and down the pub.

“There’ll never be a better excuse for the whole country to celebrate.”