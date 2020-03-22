Coronavirus: How to find out how many cases there are in your area

The coronavirus outbreak has affected every region of the UK so far, and you can now see how many cases of COVID-19 there have been in your area

A nine-month-old baby has been diagnosed with coronavirus, and on Saturday (March 21), it was reported that a 41-year-old man was the youngest Briton to die of the virus. On Sunday, officials revealed the death toll had risen to 281, a leap of 48 in 24 hours.

Now, The Mirror has created a widget which will tell you how many cases there are in your area if you enter your postcode here.

Canal Street in Manchester was deserted this weekend (Credit: Splash News)

People have been warned to stay at home and avoid using public transport unless strictly necessary in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

At the same time, pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants have been ordered to close by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Many shops which don't sell food or medical supplies have taken the decision to close, but Waterstones faced a backlash for staying open so that people could buy books while stuck at home.

Sporting events have been cancelled, including Euro 2020, and many TV shows have stopped filming or changed formats in order to keep stars and crew safe, and avoid spreading COVID-19 any further.

Another scene from Manchester city centre shows deserted streets as people opt to stay home (Credit: Splash News)

In a statement issued late on Tuesday, it was announced that the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett - the most senior judge in England and Wales - has decided no new trial should start in any Crown Court unless it is expected to last for three days or fewer.

That means cases longer than three days that were due to start before the end of April will be postponed.

Boris Johnson has also told the public that the best gift they can give their mums on Mother's Day is to avoid visiting them and instead rely on a call to wish them well.

Fenwick department stores are among those to temporarily close its doors during the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: Splash News)

