How to delete your Houseparty account amid claims the app has been hacked

Many Brits are desperately trying to delete their Houseparty accounts.

After Houseparty became one of the most downloaded apps in the UK amid the coronavirus lockdown, reports of hacking surfaced.

Now, users want to remove their details.

Houseparty has become one of the most downloaded apps (Credit: Cover Images)

How to delete your Houseparty account

Good news – it's pretty simple for iOS users.

If you're using an Apple device, open the app and click the smiley face in the top corner of the screen.

Next step, click on the settings button (which looks like a red gear cog) and go to privacy.

Here, you'll see a lock symbol next to it – tap that and you'll have the option to delete your account.

Frustratingly, the process is a little more longwinded for Android users.

If you have Houseparty on an Android device, you have to send an email to support@houseparty.com.

In your message, stress that you want everything removed, including your picture, username, phone number and email.

Many Houseparty users want to delete their accounts (Credit: Unsplash.com)

Was Houseparty hacked?

Rumours spread like wildfire that users' accounts were being hacked.

But Houseparty has stated there is no evidence to support these claims.

The company has also suggested that the allegations are a deliberate smear campaign.

In fact, it's so confident that the allegations aren't true, it's offering a $1million reward for any evidence.

A Houseparty spokesperson said there is no evidence that links Houseparty to hacking.

However, they advised using strong passwords when creating any online accounts for extra security.

"Use a unique password for each account," they added.

"Use a password generator or password manager to keep track of passwords."

Is Houseparty safe?

Unfortunately, the app does carry some risks.

Parenting and privacy experts have warned of the dangers that come with children using the app.

If users do not remember to lock their private conversations, uninvited guests can enter the group.

This has reportedly resulted in inappropriate behaviour.

