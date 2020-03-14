Hospitals may not treat severely-ill coronavirus patients if cases surge

The NHS may not treat severely-ill coronavirus patients if the health service becomes overwhelmed, a doctor has warned.

New reports claim the UK could adopt training "rationing" just like Italy if the outbreak continues to worsen.

According to the Daily Mail, the NHS could end up following a "survival-based" system meaning frail patients may not get treated to free up space.

It's been said that doctors might be forced to decide who to treat if the health service becomes too overwhelmed.

The publication reports that patients with a poor prognosis may even be taken off ventilators in favour of those with better survival chances.

Dr Shondipon Laha of the Intensive Care Society told the paper: "Should it come to deciding any kind of triaging system, it will be patient-based and survival-based.

"Intensive care can be very invasive and severe before you get better, some people can’t tolerate this.

"Frail people especially struggle to tolerate being on a ventilator for two weeks."

He also warned that wards are already looking like "war zones" as the number of cases continue to increase.

On Friday (March 13), the total number of confirmed cases in the UK rose to 798, jumping by more than 200 in a space of 24 hours, The Independent reported.

Today (March 14), it was confirmed an eleventh person has died in Scotland and a newborn baby at a London hospital has become the youngest person to test positive for the virus.

It follows the Government's move from the 'contain' phase of its strategy against the bug to the 'delay' phase - which aims to slow down the spread of Covid-19 and reduce the number of people being infected to delay the peak.

Members of the public have urged the Prime Minister to put the country on lockdown to try and contain the virus.

On Thursday (March 12), the Prime Minister warned that "many more families" will lose loved ones to coronavirus.

He said in a speech to the nation: "Many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time. We are not closing schools at this time. This could do more harm than good at this time."

