James Bond actress Honor Blackman dies aged 94

Legendary James Bond actress Honor Blackman has died at the age of 94.

The star was best known for her role as Cathy Gale in the 1960s TV series The Avengers.

She also famously played Pussy Galore in the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger.

Honor Blackman has died at the age of 94 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Honor also appeared in Coronation Street for five episodes in 2004.

Her family released a statement on Monday to confirm her death.

Family statement

The statement to The Guardian read: "It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94.

"She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family.

"She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two children Barnaby and Lottie, and grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby."

Tributes have poured in for the legendary actress (Credit: Guy Bell/Shutterstock)

It added: "As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent.

"An extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic.

"She achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment.

"And with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times."

Tribute have poured in on social media.

What have people said?

Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter: "RIP Honor Blackman, 94.

"A wonderful actress, and my favourite of all the Bond girls when she played Pussy Galore in Goldfinger.

"She died of natural causes. Her family said she was ‘an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess’.

"Yes she was. What a life."

We are saddened to hear that Honor Blackman has passed away at the age of 94. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/lXV2QsaH5C — GOLD (@goldchannel) April 6, 2020

John Challis wrote: "Farewell Pussy Galore. The wonderful Honor Blackman has left the stage."

Farewell Pussy Galore.The wonderful Honor Blackman has left the stage. pic.twitter.com/JjEqHQwPUP — John Challis (@BeingBoycie) April 6, 2020

In addition, a fan added: "The beautiful, wonderful actress Honor Blackman has sadly passed away, I'm a huge @007 fan.

"Goldfinger is my favourite Bond film, Pussy Galore was my favourite Bond girl, she was so bloody sexy in that role, RIP Honor."

The beautiful, wonderful actress Honor Blackman has sadly passed away, I'm a huge @007 fan, Goldfinger is my favourite Bond film, Pussy Galore was my favourite Bond girl, she was so bloody sexy in that role, RIP Honor ❤🙏 — Loz Argyle ⚓ (@ArgyleLoz) April 6, 2020

