Home and Away favourite Johnny Ruffo shares heartbreaking terminal cancer update

Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo has issued an update on his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Although Johnny was given the all clear in 2019, Johnny was devastated to find out that his brain cancer had returned the following year and had progressed to terminal.

Now in his latest social media post, Johnny has shared the latest news on his cancer journey as he sat in a hospital chair.

Johnny Ruffo shared a health update with his followers (Credit: Cover Images)

Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo shares heartbreaking update

Johnny, who played Chris Harrington in the Australian soap Home and Away, has had a tumultuous cancer journey.

The 34-year-old actor was initially diagnosed with brain cancer back in 2017 and had the tumour removed.

In 2019, Johnny was finally given the all clear, however his cancer returned the next year.

At the time, he wrote: “After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that I have to let you know I now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned.

“Though I will dig deep and beat this [bleep] disease again, [bleep] cancer.”

In 2022, Johnny told fans his cancer was terminal.

Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 (Credit: Cover Images)

Now, Johnny said he is back in his ‘favourite’ chair as he began another round chemotherapy on Wednesday.

In his latest Instagram post, Johnny gave his followers a health update as he revealed that he took another trip to the hospital with his girlfriend.

In the photo, Johnny smiles and gives a thumbs up whilst sitting in the hospital chair.

Alongside the picture, he also wrote: “Back in my favourite chair! #IHateThisChair.”

Fans and friends rushed to the comments to send Johnny their love.

One wrote: “Your an inspiration Johnny! Australia loves you.”

Someone else commented: “Keep fighting!!! Praying for miracle upon miracles.”

Another added: “Wishing all the very best, sending love.”

