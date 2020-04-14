Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian has revealed the name of her baby daughter

Ali Bastian has named her baby daughter Isla Rose.

The former Hollyoaks star gave birth for the first time last month, and she and husband David O'Mahony are yet to have any visitors to see their bundle of joy due to the coronavirus lockdown

But they have enjoyed bonding with their daughter.

Read More:Hollyoaks star Joe Tracini 'admits he wants to kill himself on low days in lockdown'

She said: "We haven't had any family come to meet Isla yet - and they can't wait to meet her.

"It's like we've been in our own bubble, but we've been FaceTiming our family every day."

David added: "We would have loved to have our family and friends around to support us.

"But it's been a very bonding experience for us as a family of three."

We haven't had any family come to meet Isla yet - and they can't wait to meet her

Neighbourly support

The 38-year-old actress praised the NHS for taking care of her during the birth, and admitted her neighbours have been dropping food parcels round following Isla's arrival.

Speaking in a joint interview with HELLO! magazine, she said: "We're so grateful for the help we've had.

Read More:EastEnders FIRST LOOK: Next week’s spoilers in 10 pictures

"With everything that's happening, the NHS should be put on the most incredible pedestal with the levels of excellence they have. Our neighbours have been amazing, too.

"We've had food parcels, including a home-made lasagne, left on our doorstep."

Ali revealed last month that she and David had welcomed a daughter into the world.

Read More:Soap stars: How much do Coronation Street actors earn?

'Baby bubble'

She wrote: "She's here! We welcomed our beautiful baby girl into the world last week.

"Words cannot describe how much we love her already. We have climbed wholeheartedly into the most beautiful of new parent bubbles and are enjoying some quiet family time.

"Mum and baby are doing brilliantly. More soon xxxx @davidcomahony (sic)"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.