Hollyoaks real-life couple Claire Cooper and Emmett Scanlan announce pregnancy

Hollyoaks real-life couple Claire Cooper and Emmett Scanlan have revealed they're expecting their first child together.

Claire announced the news on her Instagram account.

Alongside a picture of her cradling her bump, she wrote: "Feeling it all and so happy to share.

"I've been growing into a mama oh so quietly and discreetly. Tip toeing a tightrope with the ebs and flow of pregnancy... finding the seclusion exactly what I/we needed to captain the last seven months together, so much joy, so many belly laughs, so much belly, so much morning sickness and moment of fears.

Claire played Jacqui McQueen in Hollyoaks (Credit: Channel 4)

"Experiencing this journey without too much noise around us... allowing ourselves to be fully immersed into this reality we hold, giving us the time to adjust and feel but really feel.

"To stop and listen, cutting out the hot noise shaped by other experiences whether they be good or bad, it's allowed our journey to be deeply intimate and intuitive.

"We now feel our little person kicking and limbering up! And now we sit looking at each other wide-eyed smiling nervously at the wonder beauty and weirdness of what we are right now and what's to come... holding this beautiful space and feeling so grateful."

Claire and Emmett married in 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Hollyoaks stars and friends rushed to wish the couple congratulations.

Jorgie Porter, who played Theresa McQueen commented: "Claire this is so wonderful. I'm so so so happy for you in fact I'm teary. You are gonna be the best mum ever."

Hollyoaks and Emmerdale star Gemma Atkinson wrote: "So beautiful. Congratulations to you all."

Jamie Lomas, who plays Warren Fox in Hollyoaks added: "Yes, congratulations guys."

Emmett played Brendan Brady from 2010 until 2013 (Credit: YouTube/Hollyoaks)

Claire and Emmett, who played Jacqui McQueen and Brendan Brady in Hollyoaks, got married back in 2015.

Emmett has a teenage daughter, named Kayla, from a previous relationship.

Emmett left the show in 2013 and has gone on to have roles in the Netflix show Safe and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Claire also left the show in 2013 and has gone on to appear in series From There to Here and In the Club.

