Paul Danan shares heartbreaking tribute after tragic death of Hollyoaks co-star Frankie Hough

Hollyoaks star Paul Danan has shared a heartbreaking tribute after the death of his former co-star Frankie Hough.

Actress Frankie, 38, died after being involved in a devastating motorway accident. Frankie, who played Jess Holt in the Channel 4 show, was tragically struck by a speeding vehicle on the M66 when she stopped on the hard shoulder.

And now, her co-star and close friend Paul has reflected on the news with a touching tribute to the late actress online.

Paul Danan pays tribute to Hollyoaks co-star after fatal crash

Frankie, who was pregnant with a baby girl, was involved in the tragic crash while travelling with her two sons and nephew last month. Her children Tommy, nine, and Rocky, two, and nephew Tobias, four, were all transported to the hospital via air following the accident. Tommy and Tobias were said to have been put into induced comas.

However, Frankie sadly passed away. Her best friend Debbie Wright also said the mum-to-be was 18 weeks pregnant. The fatal accident happened on Saturday May 13. Her Hollyoaks co-star Paul Danan has now paid tribute on social media.

Paul Danan feels ‘so lost’ after death of Hollyoaks star

Taking to his Instagram, 44-year-old Paul shared a sweet snap of Frankie smiling. He also included photos of their time together on the soap.

He wrote: “I just heard the most shocking upsetting news I’ve heard in such a long time. Another good friend who was such a special person has sadly passed away while carrying her unborn baby and her 2 little boys and nephew who were in the car too. They had a terrible car accident.”

Paul added: “She was driving on the M66 when a car must have crashed in to them. This wonderful actress played the character ‘Jess’ alongside me, her real name is Frankie Hough and I adored her. I feel so lost right now. #RIPFranki.”

What else did Paul say?

Paul went on: “Here is a link to donate some money for these poor little boys she has left behind who are currently fighting for their lives and will be slowly realising that their mummy isn’t alive anymore. Just incomprehensible… #totallydevastated.”

Frankie first appeared on the soap playing Jess Holt from 2000 to 2001. She also bagged roles in Merseybeat, Heartbeat, Where the Heart Is and Wire in the Blood.

Prior to the crash, the mum-of-two had pulled over to answer a phone call – when the BMW driver then smashed into her.

Adil Iqbal, 22, has pleaded guilty to causing Frankie’s death. He also admitted to causing serious injuries to her son, Tommy. Iqbal, from Accrington, Lancashire, will face sentencing on July 19.

