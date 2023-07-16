Hollyoaks’ Jamie Lomas supported by co-stars as he announces heartbreaking family death

Jamie Lomas has been supported by his Hollyoaks co-stars after announcing the death of his father.

Jamie, who has played Warren Fox on the Channel 4 soap since 2006, took to Instagram yesterday (July 15). He shared a photo of himself with his dad. He wrote alongside the snap: “My best mate, my hero, RIP DAD, a true legend, a sad day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lomas (@jamielomas21)

Social media support from castmates

And many of his co-stars were quick to send messages of support. Chelsee Healey, who plays Goldie McQueen on the show, said: “Jamie I’m so so sorry, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.”

Anthony Quinlan, who played Gilly Roach from 2005 to 2011, replied: “Bro I’m so gutted for you and the family, heaven has gained a good one, Jazzy was one in a million! Thinking of you all our kid and I’m here if any of you need anything.”

Richard Blackwood, who plays Jamie’s on-screen best friend Felix Westwood, said: “Bro I’m so sorry for your loss! I know this can’t be easy and I’m here if you need me.”

Jamie’s Hollyoaks co-stars, like Richard Blackwood [left] have been quick to support him (Credit: Channel 4) He shared his dad’s prostate cancer diagnosis back in 2020, as he signed up to ITV’s The Real Full Monty on Ice. The show aimed to raise awareness of cancers in more intimate areas of the body.

He told the Mirror at the time that he wanted to “give something back” to his dad, and added: “We’ve had such an awful six months. There must be so many people going undiagnosed.”

Marriage on the horizon for Jamie

The news of his dad’s passing comes shortly after he announced his engagement to fiancée Jess Bell. He told OK! at the time: “I had been planning it for a while and I wanted it to be perfect.

“We’d been in Lake Como a few weeks earlier but we both adore Mexico and I thought, ‘Where better than in our favourite restaurant in our favourite resort in our favourite country?'”

Jamie’s daughter Polly, now 12, is “over the moon” with his engagement (Credit: Splash News)

Jamie has a son, Billy, with a previous girlfriend, and a daughter, Polly, with his ex-wife, Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh. Jamie revealed that Polly is “over the moon” with her dad’s engagement. He was introduced to Jess through a mutual friend. After they “built the friendship first” they quickly found themselves falling for one another.

Read more: Paul Danan shares heartbreaking tribute after tragic death of Hollyoaks co-star Frankie Hough

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know what you think of this story.