Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy on This Morning
News

Gary Lucy announces heartbreaking family death ahead of welcoming fifth child

Gary paid a tribute on his Instagram

By Rebecca Carter

Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy has announced the heartbreaking death of a family member ahead of welcoming his fifth child.

The actor shared a tribute on Instagram on Friday as she said goodbye to his beloved Nanny Lily. Gary shared a video of him cuddling his nan in hospital.

He also included photos of his nan. Gary wrote: “Finally My Nanny Lily is at peace.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gary Lucy (@gary.lucy)

Gary Lucy shares family loss

The actor continued: “Simply put… Thank you for sharing your wisdom, fun and laughter… loved you then love you now and always will.

“A special shout out to all my extended family (army) in Ireland for helping make what is normally such a sad occasion into one filled with wonderful memories.”

Many of Gary’s followers offered their condolences in the comments. One person said: “So sorry for your loss, sending love and prayers to you and all your family.”

Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy speaking on Celebs Go Dating
Gary shared the sad news that his Nanny Lily has died (Credit: E4)

Another wrote: “Aww so sorry for your loss thinking of u and your family sending hugs.”

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear this news. Incredibly sad, I know how much you loved your Nanny.

Thank you for sharing your wisdom, fun and laughter… loved you then love you now and always will.

“What a beautiful special place with the sun shining Ireland looked on the day you said goodbye – sending love to you and keep remembering those special times you shared and the memories you made together.”

Another added to the Hollyoaks actor: “Sending love to you and your family.”

Gary Lucy speaking with Laura Anderson on Celebs Go Dating
Gary and Laura are no longer together (Credit: E4)

Gary Lucy on fifth baby

The sad news comes ahead of Gary welcoming his fifth child. He’s expecting a baby with his now ex-partner Laura Anderson. The former couple shared their baby news in X. But shortly after, they confirmed they were no longer together.

Read more: Pregnant Laura Anderson makes offer to ex Gary Lucy ahead of birth of their baby

It was reported that the pair weren’t on good terms following the split. But recently, Laura made an offer to Gary ahead of giving birth.

Speaking to OK!, Laura said: “I will definitely have my mum in the labour room with me when I give birth. But it’s such a long process that I might have my friends coming and going. Gary is welcome if he wants to be there.”

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think. 

Related Topics

Gary Lucy Laura Anderson

Trending Articles

Emmerdale's Faye, Mary, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mary gets devastating news about Faye
Emmerdale's Charles, Claudette, Victor, Ethan, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale fans ‘can’t take much more’ as they beg soap to act over the Andersons
Barbara Windsor widower Scott Mitchell looks unimpressed
Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell finds love again – with EastEnders star
Barbara Windsor
Dame Barbara Windsor gave husband Scott Mitchell blessing to move on
Tanya Franks and Scott Mitchell during appearances on Lorraine
Tanya Franks’ gushing message to Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell months before romance emerged
Lesley Manville husband
Lesley Manville on how her very famous husband abandoned her and 3-month-old baby for younger actress: ‘I was in shock’