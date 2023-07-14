Gary Lucy announces heartbreaking family death ahead of welcoming fifth child

Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy has announced the heartbreaking death of a family member ahead of welcoming his fifth child.

The actor shared a tribute on Instagram on Friday as she said goodbye to his beloved Nanny Lily. Gary shared a video of him cuddling his nan in hospital.

He also included photos of his nan. Gary wrote: “Finally My Nanny Lily is at peace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Lucy (@gary.lucy)

Gary Lucy shares family loss

The actor continued: “Simply put… Thank you for sharing your wisdom, fun and laughter… loved you then love you now and always will.

“A special shout out to all my extended family (army) in Ireland for helping make what is normally such a sad occasion into one filled with wonderful memories.”

Many of Gary’s followers offered their condolences in the comments. One person said: “So sorry for your loss, sending love and prayers to you and all your family.”

Gary shared the sad news that his Nanny Lily has died (Credit: E4)

Another wrote: “Aww so sorry for your loss thinking of u and your family sending hugs.”

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear this news. Incredibly sad, I know how much you loved your Nanny.

Thank you for sharing your wisdom, fun and laughter… loved you then love you now and always will.

“What a beautiful special place with the sun shining Ireland looked on the day you said goodbye – sending love to you and keep remembering those special times you shared and the memories you made together.”

Another added to the Hollyoaks actor: “Sending love to you and your family.”

Gary and Laura are no longer together (Credit: E4)

Gary Lucy on fifth baby

The sad news comes ahead of Gary welcoming his fifth child. He’s expecting a baby with his now ex-partner Laura Anderson. The former couple shared their baby news in X. But shortly after, they confirmed they were no longer together.

Read more: Pregnant Laura Anderson makes offer to ex Gary Lucy ahead of birth of their baby

It was reported that the pair weren’t on good terms following the split. But recently, Laura made an offer to Gary ahead of giving birth.

Speaking to OK!, Laura said: “I will definitely have my mum in the labour room with me when I give birth. But it’s such a long process that I might have my friends coming and going. Gary is welcome if he wants to be there.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.