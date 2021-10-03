Hollyoaks stars Daisy Wood Davis and Luke Jerdy welcome first baby and reveal unusual name

Hollyoaks stars Daisy Wood Davis and Luke Jerdy are parents with the arrival of their first baby!

The happy couple, who met on the set of the Chester-based soap, confirmed their baby’s arrival today.

In a post on Instagram, Daisy wrote: “On Tuesday morning, our world was changed forever. @lukejerdy & I are sooooo proud to announce that we have a beautiful baby boy. Asa, you have changed everything ❤️”

The engaged pair confirmed in May they were expecting their first child with sweet posts on Instagram.

Since then, Daisy kept fans up to date with the baby’s progress, often showing her growing bump as she hit milestones.

In September, Daisy had her final pregnancy scan, confirming everything was OK with the tot.

“Great snap from our final scan yesterday,” she wrote alongside it. “You get the sentiment! Baby is head down, measuring bang on average for everything… the only time I’ll be happy to hear that my child is completely average.

“Feel so so blessed and lucky for this journey so far. How did we get so lucky?”

Congratulations to the new parents! (Credit: Cover Images)

Daisy Wood Davis and Luke Jerdy: Relationship timeline

The couple first met on the set of Hollyoaks.

Daisy played Kim Butterfield on the Channel 4 soap between 2014 and 2018. In her final scenes, her character was seen fleeing the town and running into Rick Astley.

Luke played Jesse Donovan from 2016 to 2020.

Going public with their romance in 2017, they moved in together in 2018.

In 2019, Luke proposed to Daisy while on holiday in Greece.

Sharing a photo of the ring, Daisy shared on Instagram: “On Thursday evening Luke Jerdy asked me to marry him by the beach in front of my family.

“I’ve never felt a happiness like this. It’s so surreal but nothing has ever felt more natural.

“I can’t wait to marry my best friend and celebrate how lucky we are to have found what we have. (sic)”

Daisy Wood Davis and Luke Jerdy have been together since 2017

However, their wedding was postponed due to coronavirus.

In May 2021, the couple announced their pregnancy, with Daisy joking the pandemic ‘wasn’t going to get in the way’ of their future.

“We have been keeping the biggest (smallest) secret of our lives!” she wrote.

“We couldn’t let Covid get in the way of any more of our plans so instead of saying ‘I do’ this year, we’ve been growing and preparing for our precious baby son or daughter (still can’t believe those words are coming out of my mouth!)

“Cannot wait to tell you all more about our journey so far.”

