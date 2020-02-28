Holly Willoughby’s desperate plea to her followers on social media

TV's Holly Willoughby has issued a plea to her fans after a "nightmare moment" involving her daughter Belle's teddy.

The This Morning presenter shared a photo of Belle holding her "favourite 'Ted'" to Instagram as she told fans she's "searched everywhere" for the missing toy.

Holly, 39, said her little girl Belle, eight, is "so sad to lose her best friend" and asked fans for help.

She wrote: "Help... we’ve had that nightmare moment where Belle has lost her favourite ‘Ted’...

"He is an old @arsenal teddy and had an Arsenal badge with a year on his foot... I wish I had a better photo!

"I’ve searched everywhere and also online for a replacement... can anyone help? Have you seen him, have you got the same bear at home that you may not need anymore, can I buy a replacement somewhere?

"Poor Belle is so sad to loose her best friend... Thank you."

Fans were quick to comment including Holly's This Morning co-star Rochelle Humes, who commented: "Oh Belle," followed by a broken heart emoji.

A fan added: "Bring back Ted!! Poor Belle, I hope he returns!" while another said: "Hope he turns up or maybe his replacement cousin!"

However, around 30 minutes later, Holly revealed Ted had been found.

Alongside a photo of the stuffed toy, the star said: "Insta you are amazing... Ted’s been found!!! He had decided to stay on after my birthday weekend away but is now ready to come home...

"Thank you for all your help and lovely messages... and a huge huge thank you to @sohofarmhouse for finding him!!!!

"Can’t wait to tell Belle after school."

Holly is also a mum to her sons Harry, 10, and Chester, five.

Earlier this month, the star revealed her three children are "fearful" of climate change and said they suffered from eco-anxiety after seeing the Australian bush fires on TV.

During a discussion on climate change on This Morning, Holly said: "I've got my three children and they watch Newsround, it's something that's part of school, they watch it.

"They come home and more recently I notice that they talk about it a lot. We've always been quite environmental in our home, as much as we can.

"But they're talking about it in a different way now, the same as what you've seen with the bush fires, all sorts of things. And they do worry about it.

Holly said her three children are "fearful" of climate change (Credit: ITV)

"Their questioning has changed, actually it's become quite fearful and I'm wondering as a parent, how do we deal with that?

"Because it's not just affecting adults, it is affecting our children too."

