Holly Willoughby stuns fans as she shows off brunette hair in throwback photo

Fans have urged This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby to go back to her roots.

The famously blonde TV host posted a throwback picture to Instagram that's got everyone talking.

In the shot, a young Holly can be seen posing against a wall wearing red trousers and a grey roll-neck jumper.

Holly has wowed fans with a look at her hair before she went blonde (Credit: Splash News)

However, all anyone is looking at is the star's hair.

In the shot, Holly is a brunette, her natural hair colour, and many fans have called for the star to ditch the hair dye and go "back to the dark side".

Love the brunette. Be brave, have a change.

Holly captioned the shot: "Once upon a time in a land before blonde."

View this post on Instagram Once upon a time in a land before blonde... 💁🏻‍♀️✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Dec 17, 2019 at 10:23am PST

"Love the brunette," said one follower. "Be brave, have a change."

Another added: "Classic and classy. Gorgeous English rose."

A third fan of Holly's brunette locks said: "A vote for back to brunette."

"Love love love the brunette," added another.

And, while many commented that Holly should stay blonde, the star's fans seemed pretty unanimous in the opinion that the presenter looks gorgeous no matter what colour hair she has.

Fans concluded that Holly looked gorgeous whether she was blonde or brunette (Credit: Splash News)

"Beautiful whatever your hair colour," one follower summed up.

"Still beautiful before or after," said another.

Holly is now on her Christmas break from This Morning. However, she will be seen on our screens in the Dancing On Ice Christmas special on Sunday December 22.

