Holly Willoughby squeals as she tries out 'vagina-tightening' machine

TV's Holly Willoughby was left squealing with discomfort after having a go on a "vagina-tightening" machine.

Viewers of Christmas Shopping with Keith Lemon last night saw Holly, 38, leap out of the contraption's chair after she felt alarmed by a "pulling" sensation.

The beauty treatment is said to help tone muscles - but the This Morning star was already blushing before she gave it a test run as the machine's technician explained the process can help aid improve orgasms.

Cheeky host Keith enquired: "Is Holly going to have an orgasm on television?"

Not terribly comfortable, apparently (Credit: ITV)

As Holly insisted that would not be happening, the technician corrected her: "If she sits a little bit more forward then she possibly could!"

However, a stunned Holly did not hang about to see whether that might happen - and was quick to vacate the chair after the machine was turned on.

Make it stop!

"I can feel tingling, like pins and needles in your butt cheeks," she explained.

The mum-of-three protested: "Stop it, stop it, make it stop!

Holly was hanging out with Keith (Credit: ITV)

"It feels really weird, I don't like it! What was that?"

"It felt like something was pulling down. It felt like something was [in me] pulling down!" Holly told Keith in disbelief as the technician reassured her.

Gritting her teeth for a second attempt, Holly barely lasted more than a moment as she squeaked her dislike for the procedure.

She didn't like the procedure all that much (Credit: ITV)

However, she soon offered Keith an opportunity to undergo the tightening experience himself - and chuckled as he grunted away as he was subjected to similar vibrations.

Also appearing on the festive special were Strictly Come Dancing's Michelle Visage, singer Ella Eyre and comedian Johnny Vegas.

