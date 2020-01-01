Holly Willoughby shares family snap to welcome the New Year

Presenter Holly Willoughby has welcomed in the New Year with a gorgeous family photo on a beach.

She delighted fans by sharing the snap of her with husband Dan Baldwin, and their children Harry, 10, Belle, eight, and Chester, five.

But the caption she added could be seen as a little cryptic: "To kindness and love..." she wrote. "The things we need most #ifyouknowyouknow #happy2020."

Read more: Meghan and Harry share adorable picture of Harry

Fans were quick to wish her a happy new year in return, with some calling her "inspirational" and praising the sentiment of her post.

The message could well be referring to the rumoured 'feud' with This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield.

It was recently claimed that the pair's friendship was cooling behind-the-scenes on the morning show.

According to The Sun, a source claimed Holly and Phil's relationship has "become strained in recent months".

Are things between Holly and Phil strained? (Credit: ITV)

It was even claimed that Ruth Langsford had made an official complaint against Phil, 57.

ITV released a statement saying: "It's deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip.

"Phillip is a much respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise.

"Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike."

During a press conference for the next series of Dancing On Ice at the end of last year, Holly fought back tears as she opened up about how long she's been working alongside Phil.

They seem pretty pally still (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: "Phil and I met on this show. There's a lot of history. You're going to set me off," as she began getting emotional.

"My kids really love the show as well. I get quite emotional thinking about it, that all of them were carried in my tummy on this show and when we finished I always went off and had the babies.

"So now it's really nice because they love it and I tend to split it, I bring one of them each week, they come for the whole day and sit through the rehearsals.

"It's really nice. It's a real family show."

In a separate interview with BBC's Newsbeat, the pair hit back at suggestions of a rift.

Phil insisted he and Holly are "best friends" (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Scarlett Moffatt wows fans with New Year's Eve before and after snaps

Holly said: "You couldn't do the amount of hours of TV that we do with each other without getting on."

Phil added: "We have such a laugh. We're best mates, she's like the sister I never had. I just adore working with her, she's just perfect."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.