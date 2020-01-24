Hearts melt as Holly Willoughby reveals her niece's 'beautiful' gesture for five-year-old son Chester

Presenter Holly Willoughby has melted the hearts of her followers on social media by revealing her niece's cute gesture for her youngest son.

On Instagram, the This Morning host, 38, told fans how her sister Kelly's daughter was keen for Holly's son Chester, five, not to feel left out.

Sharing snaps of the children's book she co-wrote and published with Kelly in 2013, Holly explained that her niece, Lola, noticed Chester was missing from the book's dedication.

The original note in the book read: "For our parents, Lynn and Brian, who gave us the world; our husbands, Daniel and David, who mean the world; and our children, Harry, Belle and Lola, who complete our world."

Chester wasn't born when the book was written, so Lola took it upon herself to print her cousin's name off and stick it in the book alongside the others.

Holly wrote on Instagram: "When my sister @ladywilloughby and I wrote #schoolforstars six years ago now... little Chester wasn't in our dedication as he was but a wish and a prayer...

"Last night my sister started reading the books to my niece Lola when she discovered Lola had done a little cut and paste work not wanting Chester to be left out.

"Lola... we love you... such a beautiful heart... she was right... we weren’t quite complete yet..."

Holly's fans rushed to comment on the heartwarming post.

Beautiful thoughtful girl.

One said: "Seriously cute."

Another wrote: "Aww, what a little [star]."

A third said: "Aw what an absolute little sweetheart!"

Someone else commented: "What a kind heart."

"Ah Lola, beautiful thoughtful girl," said a fifth.

Holly has three children with husband Dan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly and her husband, Dan Baldwin, have been married for 13 years and have three children together.

Five-year-old Chester is their youngest, and they also have son Harry, 10, and daughter Belle, eight.

