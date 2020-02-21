Holly Willoughby and Andrew Flintoff to co-host Olympics-themed show for ITV

Daytime TV Queen Holly Willoughby and Top Gear host Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff are to co-host a new Olympics-themed show.

The pair are set to join forces for ITV programme The Real 2020 Games, which will see celebrities take part in a number of Olympic-style events around the time of Tokyo 2020.

A source said: "Freddie’s a fantastic presenter and bosses thought he would be the perfect fit working with Holly.

"They know each other anyway and on-screen they really bounce off one another. Freddie’s cheeky personality is the perfect match for Holly and bosses think they are going to prove a ratings hit."

Show bosses are said to have lined up some "big-name stars" for the programme, in which celebs will take on Olympic events such as synchronised swimming and shot put.

The source added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: "There is a real buzz around it and everyone is hoping it looks as good on screen as it does on paper.

"A number of big-name stars are being signed up to take part.

"They’ll be split into teams and trained to compete in certain sports, like shot put and synchronised swimming."

Last month, it was revealed Freddie is to star in a new BBC documentary about bulimia, which will see him seek to understand the causes and impact of the eating disorder on his life.

The former cricketer said: "If this resonates with one person watching, or through this we can show someone that there is help out there, then this is worth doing."

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, added: "I would like to thank Freddie for opening up about his struggle with bulimia in this very personal film for BBC One.

"I hope this film will raise awareness about a subject that is all too often a taboo and make a difference to the way men talk about mental health."

It was also announced that Holly, 39, would also be heading back to the BBC.

Hot on the heels of their BBC Christmas Special of Take Off With Bradley and Holly, Holly and The Chase Bradley Walsh presenter are said to have been handed a full series.

