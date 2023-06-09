Holly Willoughby keeps people gossiping with ‘secret messages’ social media post

Holly Willoughby’s brand Wylde Moon has posted on social media about ‘secret messages’ following her return to This Morning earlier this week.

Holly has been at the centre of endless headlines after delivering a speech following the departure of her former TV partner Phillip Schofield.

And it seems people are desperate to scrutinise anything connected to her at the moment – even posts nor directly from her.

Holly Willoughby has been hosting This Morning with Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle this week (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby on social media

On Thursday, Holly’s Wylde Moon lifestyle brand shared a post about coincidences.

The photo, which featured the head of a person looking at math equations, posed the question ‘Are coincidences secret messages from the universe?’.

Under the post, the caption read: “We all love a ‘Sliding Doors’ moment, but are meaningful coincidences really a sign of beautiful serendipity that hold greater meaning than seemingly ‘random’ chance? Tap the link in our bio for some answers.”

What could it all mean? Well, apparently tapping the link ought to provide some answers. But it’s not stopped people speculating what Wylde Moon is talking about.

ED! has contacted reps for Holly for comment.

Holly addressed the Phillip Schofield scandal after her return to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s This Morning return

On Monday (June 5), Holly made her return to This Morning with presenter Josie Gibson by her side.

Addressing viewers, Holly said: “Are you okay? I hope so, it feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil. I imagine you might be feeling a lot like I have, shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s going on, and full of questions.”

She added: “I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal, for the health and wellbeing of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter. And get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us. We can find strength in each other.

“And from my heart, can I just say thank you for all of your kind messages. And thank you for being here this morning. Every single person that works on this show will continue to work hard every single day to bring you the show that we love.”

Holly and Phillip hosted This Morning together since 2009.

