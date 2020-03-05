Holly Willoughby fans say she's 'brightened up a dull day' with This Morning outfit

TV's Holly Willoughby has stunned fans with her latest spring-inspired outfit for This Morning.

We still may be experiencing cold, windy and wet weather but Holly is definitely already in the mood for spring.

The presenter wore a multi-coloured floral dress from Warehouse with her signature pair of nude heels.

The dress, which costs £69, has already sold out on the Warehouse website.

Holly captioned the post: "Morning Thursday... today’s #hwstyle on @thismorning ... Dress by @warehouseuk."

Certainly brightens up a dull rainy morning.

Fans gushed over Holly's look with one person commenting: "So elegant love this dress."

A third wrote: "Looking gorgeous in that beautiful dress. It really does cheer things up on this rainy day."

The dress is already sold out (Credit: Warehouse)

On yesterday's show, Holly wowed fans with her colourful combo outfit.

She wore a light blue knitted jumper from Zara with a pair of burgundy trousers from CHINTI & PARKER.

She finished off the look with a pair of burgundy heels while her blonde hair was styled in her signature loose waves.

She shared a photo of her look to Instagram alongside the caption: "Morning Wednesday... today’s #hwstyle on @thismorning... trousers by @chintiandparker knitwear by @zara."

Fans loved the combo of the blue and burgundy with one person writing: "Loooove this colour combo." (Sic)

Another commented: "Gorgeous combination."

A third said: "You look sensational!"

Others said she was wearing the colours of the football team West Ham.

One added: "Beautiful west ham colours," while another wrote: "Looks like you're supporting @westham today."

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Holly wore a similar floral dress like today's from & Other Stories.

Fans were quick to comment their thoughts and it seems the look went down a storm!

One person said: "So so pretty!!" while another wrote: "Absolutely stunning!"

A third added: "Loving your dress."

Another branded the look "very spring like" while one said the dress was giving them "summer vibes".

