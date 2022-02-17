Holly Willoughby’s gross confession about This Morning co-star Ruth Langsford

Holly Willoughby has made a disgusting confession about her fellow This Morning star Ruth Langsford.

The 41-year-old presenter is currently on a break from hosting duties on ITV programme over half-term.

Appearing on her By The Light Of The Moon podcast, Holly opened up on a previous moment backstage at the show.

Holly Willoughby made a gross confession about This Morning’s Ruth Langsford (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby makes This Morning confession

The presenter was joined by close friend Alison Hammond on her podcast.

As well as speaking about her personal life, Holly quizzed her pal over her time on the show.

At one point, Alison shared: “They literally transform me. I literally rock up looking homeless at work… I look like a bag lady.

“I go into this room, there’s Michelle, there’s Sarah and Mikey, and I come out looking like a Hollywood superstar.”

She continued: “I love the clothes… I love the dressing room. I see what perfume Holly’s been using that week – I have a little spray, don’t tell her.”

Holly interrupted: “I haven’t had to use your toothbrush yet.”

Holly admitted to using Ruth’s toothbrush (Credit: ITV)

She then went on to speak about co-star Ruth.

Holly explained: “There was a time I had to text Ruth once, I went ‘I’m so sorry I’ve just used your toothbrush.’

“I was desperate. I replaced it.”

I’ve just used your toothbrush

Alison erupted into laughter and said: “Was you desperate babes?

“You can use my toothbrush anytime, just let me know.”

It comes after Holly and Alison recently joined forced on the ITV show.

Holly recently hosted This Morning with Alison (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Alison host together

Alison replaced Phillip Schofield after the host was struck with coronavirus.

This Morning viewers appeared to love the duo together, with many taking to social media to praise the pairing.

On Twitter, one said: “I’m loving Holly and Alison on This Morning #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “Alison Hammond has really grown in confidence over the last few months. Her and Holly this morning are so much fun – both completely at ease with each other #ThisMorning.”

