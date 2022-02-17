Holly Willoughby and This Morning co-star Ruth Langford
News

Holly Willoughby’s gross confession about This Morning co-star Ruth Langsford

Oh, Holly!

By Rebecca Calderwood

Holly Willoughby has made a disgusting confession about her fellow This Morning star Ruth Langsford.

The 41-year-old presenter is currently on a break from hosting duties on ITV programme over half-term.

Appearing on her By The Light Of The Moon podcast, Holly opened up on a previous moment backstage at the show.

Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly Willoughby made a gross confession about This Morning’s Ruth Langsford (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby makes This Morning confession

The presenter was joined by close friend Alison Hammond on her podcast.

As well as speaking about her personal life, Holly quizzed her pal over her time on the show.

At one point, Alison shared: “They literally transform me. I literally rock up looking homeless at work… I look like a bag lady.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby’s birthday dress sparks complaints

“I go into this room, there’s Michelle, there’s Sarah and Mikey, and I come out looking like a Hollywood superstar.”

She continued: “I love the clothes… I love the dressing room. I see what perfume Holly’s been using that week – I have a little spray, don’t tell her.”

Holly interrupted: “I haven’t had to use your toothbrush yet.”

Holly Willoughby makes This Morning confession about Ruth Langsford
Holly admitted to using Ruth’s toothbrush (Credit: ITV)

She then went on to speak about co-star Ruth.

Holly explained: “There was a time I had to text Ruth once, I went ‘I’m so sorry I’ve just used your toothbrush.’

“I was desperate. I replaced it.”

I’ve just used your toothbrush

Alison erupted into laughter and said: “Was you desperate babes?

“You can use my toothbrush anytime, just let me know.”

It comes after Holly and Alison recently joined forced on the ITV show.

Holly Willoughby hosting This Morning with ALison Hammond
Holly recently hosted This Morning with Alison (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Alison host together

Alison replaced Phillip Schofield after the host was struck with coronavirus.

This Morning viewers appeared to love the duo together, with many taking to social media to praise the pairing.

Read more: This Morning host Alison Hammond makes rare mention of marriage

On Twitter, one said: “I’m loving Holly and Alison on This Morning #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “Alison Hammond has really grown in confidence over the last few months. Her and Holly this morning are so much fun – both completely at ease with each other #ThisMorning.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney
Bradley Walsh’s son Barney issues warning to fans as he reveals concerning news
James Jordan with daughter Ella and wife Ola
James and Ola Jordan detail traumatic hospital dash after finding daughter ‘unresponsive’
Paul O'Grady on For the Love of Dogs
Paul O’Grady reduces viewers to tears after scenes in For the Love of Dogs
Tipping Point contestant Jack on ITV
Tipping Point: ITV viewers distracted by contestant’s appearance
This Morning host Dermot apologises after guest today says Queen has covid
This Morning guest under fire today over incorrect announcement about the Queen
OPINION: Hats off to Emmerdale for admitting Meena’s killing spree is stupid