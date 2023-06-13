Holly Willoughby admits a ‘cloud is hanging over’ her family: ‘They’re trying their best’

Holly Willoughby has admitted a “cloud is hanging over” her family in an open letter to fans following her return to This Morning.

Opening up about her family life, the presenter admitted she had “very frustrated kids” who are “trying their best”.

Holly returned to This Morning on June 5 after an extended break. Her “Are you okay?” speech upon her return is now infamous. And, despite continued callouts for Holly to go, she ignored the recent developments at ITV in her latest letter to Wylde Moon subscribers.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby confesses ‘frustrated kids’ are having a ‘battle’

Holly opened about her family life in her latest newsletter. Holly shares three kids with husband Dan Baldwin – 13-year-old Harry, 11-year-old Belle, and eight-year-old Chester. As the warm weather spread across the UK, Holly shared she had some “frustrated” kids.

In the letter, she wrote: “Hi, how’re you feeling today? How dreamy was the weather this weekend? Finally, here in the UK we’ve got the weather we’ve been craving and you get the sense that everyone feels better for it.

I can remember that battle for self-discipline like it was yesterday.

“Summer is literally right around the corner. Bringing back picnics in the park, daytrips to the beach, al fresco evenings spent with loved ones… and not forgetting the annual paddling pool scrub down and patch up!”

She continued: “The only downside to this lovely weather for us as a family right now is the revision cloud hanging over us. If you’re anything like me, you’ve got some very frustrated kids kicking about the house. All they want is to be outside kicking a ball! I can remember that battle for self-discipline like it was yesterday.”

‘They’re trying their best’

Holly added her kids are “trying their best”. She added: “How are yours getting on? I was thinking, whilst watching Harry and Belle working so hard, that I wish they could get some recognition for their dedication outside of the school timetable, as well as an actual exam grade.”

Holly continued: “At such a young age, this really is the first time they have had to take responsibility for their learning and independently put a structure in place to prepare for the exams ahead. So, without knowing what results are to come, and just because they’ve tried or are trying their best, I’m going to reward both of mine an ‘A’!”

Holly went on to add some lifestyle information about the upcoming New Moon. The This Morning star added she’s looking forward to “endless possibility and fresh starts”. She wrote: “This week we find ourselves under the auspices of the Waning Crescent Moon. A period of rest and regeneration ahead of Sunday’s New Moon.

“The New Moon brings a sense of endless possibility and fresh starts. So take this week to prepare and think about everything you are grateful for and anything you would like to bring into your life. Embrace all that fresh lunar energy by taking some time for yourself whenever you can.”

