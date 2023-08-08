Holly Willoughby has had ‘an awakening over the summer’ as she’s ‘done playing the smiling nice girl’

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has reportedly had “an awakening” over the summer following Phillip Schofield’s departure from the show.

According to a source, the star is “done playing the smiling nice girl” – and has apparently made it clear she’s no pushover.

“She really had an awakening this summer. Holly’s done playing the smiling nice girl and is now in her ‘taking no [bleep]’ era,” an insider told Bella magazine.

Holly Willoughby has reportedly had “an awakening over the summer” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby on This Morning

“She’s always come across as someone who was a team player, super-accommodating, a very motherly figure and always reasonable. She was the total opposite to Phil – with him, it was always his way or nothing.”

They continued: “In the weeks after his departure, Holly felt the execs possibly saw her as a soft touch. She’s been pushed around before by some of her co-stars and crew, but she’s made it clear that will not be happening again.”

Holly is currently soaking up the sun in Portugal during her annual summer break from the ITV daytime programme. She’s set to return in September, however she recently sparked fears that may not be the case after she failed to say goodbye to viewers during her last show on July 6.

Holly’s tough year

It’s no secret that Holly has had a tough year. Last month, she revealed she had sadly lost her mother-in-law Sandra.

Holly has had a tough year (Credit: Cover Images)

“Sleep well Sandra… Nonna, Mother, Sister, friend… To know her was to know strength itself…” Holly wrote on Instagram as she paid tribute.

“Raising four children after losing her husband, she then lost a son and more recently her sister. Thank you for your guidance, advice and bottomless Prosecco.”

She then added: “Thank you for raising the incredible man I’m married to… I see your strength everyday in our children… Be at peace…Love you.”

It came after her reported rift with former co-star Phil, who she had presented This Morning with since 2009.

Her rift with Phil

Holly had presented This Morning with Phillip Schofield since 2009 before his exit this year (Credit: ITV)

Phil left the show in May after his affair with a former member of staff was exposed. In a statement, he said was “deeply sorry” for the “unwise but not illegal” fling with a younger colleague.

He also publicly apologised to Holly, saying he had lost his “best friend” and “let her down”.

He told The Sun: “Holly did not know (about the romance). And she was one of the first texts that I sent, to say, ‘I am so, so sorry that I lied to you.'”

In her own statement, Holly said it was “very hurtful” to discover he had lied.

ED! has contacted reps for Holly for comment.

