Holly Willoughby has stunned her Instagram fans with a gorgeous snow selfie.

The This Morning and Dancing On Ice presenter, 39, shared the snap as most of Britain experienced a covering of the white stuff today (Sunday January 24).

And fans soon fell in love with the star‘s winter wonderland photo.

Holly looked gorgeous in the snow (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Holly Willoughby share on Instagram?

The snap showed Holly in the snow as she headed to Dancing On Ice ahead of tonight’s show.

She wore an open jacket with a brown winter jumper underneath.

Meanwhile, with her hair loose and falling around her face, large snowflakes fluttered around her.

Some even stuck to her hair, nose and lips. To say Holly looked pleased was an understatement.

How did fans react to Holly’s snow selfie?

Alongside the gorgeous snap, Holly captioned the image by asking fans if they wanted to play in the snow.

“You wanna build a snowman…” she wrote, also leaving a snowman emoji.

It wasn’t long until a chorus of fans got in touch to compliment her on her looks, as well as take her up on her offer.

“Yes I’ll build snowwoman love you Holly gorgeous as ever,” one fan wrote.

Is there any situation where you don’t look gorgeous?

Another said: “Yeah definitely Beautiful lady.”

A third said: “The size of those snowflakes! Lovely photo.”

Finally, a fourth fan gushed: “Is there any situation where you don’t look gorgeous?”

Holly is looking forward to the end of lockdown (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly say last week?

Despite the pretty scene, many people are still in lockdown.

However, Holly told viewers of This Morning last week that she will dance in her undies when lockdown is over.

After a caller said she couldn’t wait to dance with pals in her local village hall, Holly joined in.

“I want to do that,” she said. “Can I just make a call-out to all my girlfriends please?”

“When we come out of this we are renting a village hall and dancing in our pants to Motown – that is happening.”