Holly Willoughby stuns fans with new hairstyle as she wears glamorous black fitted dress for event

This Morning host Holly Willoughby left fans astonished with her new hair and ‘Hollywood’ look last night (Tuesday November 23).

The presenter, 40, showed off her dazzling blonde locks as she attended a TV party in London.

But despite her eye-catching new hairstyle, Holly‘s sensational fashion choices were not overshadowed. Instagram fans also cooed over her glam black dress.

Fans were stunned by Holly Willoughby’s hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What Holly Willoughby wore

Holly shared a a chic snap of her party outfit on social media yesterday evening.

She tagged in a host of designers who contributed to her look, including her own boutique brand Wylde Moon.

Holly also captioned the pic showing her looking demurely away from the camera: “Tonight I’m off to the @itv Palooza.

“Always fun to catch up with the whole family.

“Dress by @rachelgilbertau shoes by @ginashoesofficial jewellery @kirstielemarque x @wyldemoon.”

She later joined This Morning colleague Phillip Schofield on the blue carpet at the bash for further pics.

How did fans react?

Instagram fans went wild for Holly’s swish hair and swish look, with the upload accruing tens of thousands of Likes within hours.

Hundreds of admirers also left appreciative emojis in the comments box, with stacks of flame emojis and heart emojis among them.

Love the little flick in your hair and what a gorgeous dress.

Nicole Appleton and Rochelle Humes were also among the celebrities to offer Holly love for her “beautiful” get up.

Rochelle, referring to Holly’s glamorous appearance, added: “Hollywood.”

Holly poses with This Morning pal Phillip Schofield (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Hollywood glam mode’

Another commenter agreed with Rochelle, expanding on her words: “Holly in Hollywood glam mode once again, stunning.”

And scores more concurred that Holly’s stylings left them staggered.

“Wowza,” someone else wrote.

“Absolutely stunning. Love the little flick in your hair and what a gorgeous dress.”

Another added: “How stunning! Have the best time.”

And a third person gushed: “You look so elegant.”

Others couldn’t take their eyes off what Holly did with her hair.

“Your hair like this is [heart eyes emoji],” contributed one fan.

And another pondered: “Gorge. Is your hair a bit shorter? Looks amaze.”

