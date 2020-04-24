Holly Willoughby stuns fans with makeup-free photo as she supports Phillip Schofield’s wine business

TV's Holly Willoughby has stunned in a makeup-free photo as she supported her best pal Phillip Schofield.

The This Morning presenter posted the picture to Instagram on Friday (April 24) as she posed alongside cartons of Phil's own brand of wine.

In the photo, Holly showed off her bare face with her hair in tousled waves.

Holly captioned the post: "I mean... it’s Friday... work and home schooling done for the week...

"I can’t go for a drink with @schofe but I figure this is the next best thing!

"Thank you @schofe for the most delicious wine!"

What did fans say?

Fans gushed over Holly's appearance as well as Phil's wine.

Holly Willoughby is a fan of Phillip Schofield's wine collection (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said: "You still look stunning Holly!"

Another commented: "Got to be wine o'clock Holly... suns shining it's a gorgeous day and you're looking so beautiful."

A third added: "We will all drink and enjoy with Schofe."

I mean... it’s Friday... work and home schooling done for the week.

Earlier this month, Phil launched his selection of wines.

Sharing the news to Instagram, he posted a snap of a carton of red and a carton of white vino.

He wrote: "This was supposed to be launched in calmer times.

"However we all need a bit of a pick me up, so if you’re keeping your distance... Currently this is the closest I’ll get to having a drink with you!"

His followers were thrilled by his new venture.

Holly gushed: "Mine's empty already!!!"

Rochelle Humes, who is pregnant with her third baby, said: "As if I’m pregnant when you launch vino you are THE vino expert!! I’ll have a big glass ready."

A fan added: "When’s the Schofe Gin coming out then??"

Another joked: "Perfect time to launch eh... Everyone is hitting the booze by 2pm anyways so I’d say bloody bang on."

