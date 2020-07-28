Holly Willoughby stuns fans with makeup-free photo as she enjoys summer break from This Morning

Holly Willoughby has shared a makeup-free selfie as she enjoys her summer break.

The This Morning presenter has the summer off to spend time with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children.

Holly, 39, posted the black and white snap to Instagram on Monday as part of the Women Supporting Women challenge, which is sweeping social media.

Alongside the picture, Holly wrote: "Challenge accepted @shishib @angiesmithstyle @patsyoneillmakeup.

"Always and forever I will lift up and support my womenfolk."

Fans gushed over Holly's photo in the comments section.

One person said: "A natural beauty!"

Another commented: "So natural, so stunningly beautiful."

Holly Willoughby shared a make-up free selfie (Credit: Cover Images)

A third wrote: "Absolutely stunning!!"

Earlier this month, Holly hosted her final This Morning show with Phillip Schofield ahead of their summer break.

Following the show, Holly shared an emotional message and thanked Phil for the past year.

What did Holly Willoughby say?

The star wrote: "When we began this new way of broadcasting, we had no idea how long we would be able to come in, or whether it would be our last time broadcasting from the studio during lockdown.

Holly is enjoying a break from This Morning (Credit: ITV)

"Some days we didn’t know if we’d have the content to fill the show.

"But somehow we always managed it and even had a few laughs along the way.

Always and forever I will lift up and support my womenfolk.

"I can’t thank our team enough! @martinfrizell1, Emma, all the production who came in.

"The production team who worked from home, crew, the TM family and fellow presenters who are consistently brilliant.

"But mostly to @schofe for metaphorically holding my hand and reliably being socially distanced shoulder to shoulder with me."

Phil and Holly became emotional on their final day for the summer (Credit: ITV)

She added: "What a strange time... Feeling incredibly grateful... Huge love, thank you again... See you in September."

Meanwhile, on their final show, Holly and Phil looked back on the Best Bits of the past year.

An emotional Phil told her: "Hopefully, when we come back in September, I can give you a bloody hug."

Holly replied: "I hope so. That would be really nice, I really look forward to it."

The pair will return in September and Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are fronting the programme over the summer.

