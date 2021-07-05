Holly Willoughby stunned the crowds at Wimbledon today (Monday July 5) in a summery green polka-dot dress.

The This Morning fave, 40, accompanied her husband Dan and co-host Phillip Schofield to the famous tennis venue to catch all the action on ‘Manic Monday’.

Holly looked on-point for summer (Credit: Photo by Mark R Milan/Shutterstock (12196655y))

What did Holly Willoughby wear at Wimbledon?

Holly wore a stylish but sporty green polka-dot dress that matched the summery feel on the courts and featured a thigh-high slit.

She draped a trenchcoat over her shoulders as she queued in line to enter the venue, and wore a mask in keeping with coronavirus restrictions.

Read more: When is Holly Willoughby in Midsomer Murders and who does she play?

Her stunning yet simple summer outfit was completed with a cream hand bag and cream wedges.

Not to be outdone, 59-year-old Phillip looked smart but casual in a pastel blue suit.

Maya also made an appearance (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Who else was at Wimbledon today?

It wasn’t just the This Morning pair that looked ready for an afternoon of tennis, which includes quarter-finals in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Rising star Maya Jama was also in attendance, as was FKA Twigs, Sienna Miller and Poppy Delevingne.

Elsewhere, former Strictly judge Darcy Bussell took her place in the Royal Box.

Holly and celebs turned up to watch Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon (Credit: BBC)

What’s happening a Wimbledon today?

The stars gathered at Wimbledon to see the likes of Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff play.

However, later today British teenager Emma Radcanu plays in her first-ever quarter-final.

Read more: Holly Willoughby shares natural Instagram selfie and fans can’t get enough

The 18-year-old takes on Ajla Tomljanović on court one and is bidding to become the first British female to get to a Wimbledon semi-final since Johanna Konta in 2019.

And, after her stunning performances last week, Emma has taken the nation by storm and charmed everyone with her talent and shining personality.

We wonder if Holly can witness a bit of history…