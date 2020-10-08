Holly Willoughby speaks out about importance of good mental health

Holly Willoughby has addressed the subject of mental health on her Instagram account.

The presenter encouraged her 6.9 million followers to be at ease with mental health issues earlier today (Thursday, October 8).

This Morning star Holly, 39, gave her backing to a mental health campaign via her Insta Stories.

She emphasised how crucial it is for everyone to be aware of their own wellbeing.

Holly Willoughby believes good mental health is crucial (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Gordon Ramsay divides fans with risotto video as dish is compared to ‘vomit’

And she also helped promote an initiative from the Mental Health Foundation to raise awareness.

Holly added her message to a snap of herself resting her chin on one hand propped up by her elbow.

I think good mental health for all is THE most important thing.

She wore very little make up for the flawless shot, wearing her hair down across her face on one side.

Holly wrote: “I’m showing my support for mental health by wearing a virtual green ribbon.”

Holly Willoughby helps raise awareness for the Mental Health Foundation (Credit: instagram.com/hollywilloughby)

Read more: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner celebrate special milestone ahead of wedding anniversary

Holly’s view on mental health

The TV fave revealed: “I think good mental health for all is THE most important thing.”

Returning to the campaign, she told fans the virtual decoration could also be obtained in more physical form.

Holly continued: “The green ribbon is also available in an enamel pin.”

She also added the hashtag ‘#pinitformentalhealth’ to ensure followers could find out more information.

Holly spoke about mental health issues relating to climate change earlier this year, too (Credit: ITV)

Eco-anxiety concerns for her family

It is not the first time Holly has been an advocate for mental health concerns.

Earlier this year she spoke about how her kids are “fearful” of climate change and how that has affected them.

She explained on This Morning that her children had suffered from eco-anxiety after seeing devastating Australian bush fires on TV.

Holly told activist guests: “I’ve got my three children and they watch Newsround, it’s something that’s part of school, they watch it.

“They’re talking about [the environment] in a different way now, the same as what you’ve seen with the bush fires, all sorts of things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mental Health Foundation (@mentalhealthfoundation) on Oct 8, 2020 at 2:19am PDT

“They come home and more recently I notice that they talk about it a lot. We’ve always been quite environmental in our home, as much as we can.

“But they’re talking about it in a different way now, the same as what you’ve seen with the bush fires, all sorts of things. And they do worry about it.

“Their questioning has changed, actually it’s become quite fearful and I’m wondering as a parent, how do we deal with that? Because it’s not just affecting adults, it is affecting our children too.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.