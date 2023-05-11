Holly Willoughby shares ‘cute’ picture of son Harry as she celebrates his 14th birthday

Holly Willoughby has shared an rare snap of her son on his birthday.

Holly‘s eldest child Harry turned 14 today (May 11). The much-loved This Morning presenter marked the milestone with a cute photo posted to her Instagram.

Holly has three children with husband Dan Baldwin (Credit: Splash News)

Holly Willoughby shares ‘cute’ picture of son Harry

Harry is celebrating his 14th birthday today. He is the eldest of Holly’s three children with husband Dan Baldwin. The couple also share 12-year-old Belle and eight-year-old Chester.

Holly very rarely shares photographs of her children. She previously explained the reason behind this: “I choose not to show my children’s faces because I know that’s the deal. If you show one photograph, then they’re out there. They’re for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it.”

However the star appeared to make a slight exception for today’s special occasion. Early this morning Holly posted a cute snap of her son cuddled up with their beloved pet dog Bailey.

Holly captioned the post: “Happy birthday Harry… beautiful boy… we love you so very much… 14!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Fans react

Holly’s 8.2 million Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the adorable photo, and the rare little glimpse into her family life.

“Ahhh gorgeous.” One person said. Holly’s This Morning colleague Craig Doyle also commented: “Dear God what a cute photo!” along with a heart eye emoji. “So cute,” said somebody else.

Holly looked stunning on This Morning today, her son’s birthday (Credit: ITV)

Others could not believe gorgeous Holly could have such grown-up children.

“Wow, 14!?” Someone commented.

The comment section was likewise flooded by people wishing Harry a Happy Birthday.

However, the photo seemed to have left some followers a little confused.

“Happy birthday Harry. What a lovely dog you are,” commented one well-meaning Instagrammer, only to be quickly put straight by Holly’s loyal fans!

Read more: The Radford Family set to welcome another baby with exciting announcement

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.