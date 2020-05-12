Holly Willoughby shares sweet snap of son Harry as he turns 11

Holly Willoughby has shared a sweet snap of her son Harry to mark his 11th birthday on social media.

Holly Willoughby shared a cute picture of son Harry on his 11th birthday (Credit: SpalshNews.com)

What did Holly say?

The This Morning presenter wished her eldest a happy birthday as they celebrated his big day with a football themed party at home in lockdown.

Holly wrote: "Happy 11th Birthday gorgeous Harry... we love you so so much" as she shared a picture of Harry blowing out 11 coloured candles on his chocolate birthday cake.

Famous friends

Some of Holly's famous mates sent their birthday wishes to Harry too, with Emma Bunton writing: "Happy birthday Harry! Sending love from us all. X."

Footballer John Terry added: "Happy Birthday Harry."

Dermot O'Leary commented: "Love that kid x."

Christine Lampard also sent her best wishes with "Happy birthday Harry".

Holly has three children with husband Dan Baldwin - Harry, nine-year-old Belle, and five-year-old Chester.

Holly and hubby Dan don't like to show their children's faces on social media (Credit: SpalshNews.com)

The presenter is famously cautious about sharing pictures of her and Dan's children, always making sure their faces are hidden when she does.

Yesterday (May 11), Holly expressed concerns about sending their youngest son Chester back to school after the government announced their roadmap to exiting lockdown.

Lockdown concerns

She said she doesn't think her five-year-old son Chester will be able to follow social distancing rules, especially around his friends.

Holly said: "I'm telling you there is no way he will be able to socially distance himself two metres away from his best friend Arthur.

"It's just not going to happen."

She added: "The problem is, we’re all just about holding on. We’ve all done so well, we’ve all done exactly what we’ve been told.

"We’re doing so well to keep our spirits up. But when there’s this level of confusion, it knocks you back."

Holly is also doing her bit for charity during the coronavirus pandemic, auctioning herself off for a lunch date with six fans.

Charity auction

The This Morning presenter has made the gesture as part of an incredible fundraiser set up by Virgin Radio's Breakfast host Chris Evans.

Chris has been raising money for the NHS as he launched a Bid In Auction campaign.

Holly shared a photo of herself to Instagram alongside a note which read: "Yes Chris! I'm in. See you at lunch."

Holly captioned the post: "Hi everyone... I am now up for auction! Thank you Chris Evans for allowing me to be part of something so brilliant."

