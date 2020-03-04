Holly Willoughby shares intimate bedroom snap as she unveils bedding range

TV's Holly Willoughby shared a gorgeous picture of herself lounging in bed clad in pyjamas on Instagram.

The snap, which sees the This Morning presenter wearing silky pyjama bottoms and a cosy top, shows off her stunning Dunelm bedding range.

Holly shows of her naturally pretty looks with minimal make-up and loose wavy hair.

Underneath the picture she wrote: "Keep on dreaming... and here's to a soothing weeknight snooze. My bedding collection is now in store and online at @DunelmUK."

Holly has launched a super stylish bedding range at Dunelm, in chic classic colours and designs sure to add some boudoir glamour to your home.

The 'Lorenza' bedding set from Holly's range is priced from £35 - £70 (Credit: Dunelm)

The duvets all have reversible designs with matching pillowcases and complimentary accessories such as velvet cushions and throws.

Fans gushed over the photo with one person commenting: "Looks so cosy."

Another joked: "Ooh that lucky pillow!"

A third added: "Stunning!"

Holly's Tamsin Grey bedding set is 100% cotton (Credit: Dunelm)

It's not just Holly's bedding we're fawning over - we can't wait to see what the presenter will be wearing for this Sunday's Dancing On Ice final.

Holly has wowed in a series of beautiful ballgowns throughout the series so whatever she chooses we're sure it will be a showstopper.

