Holly Willoughby shares emotional message after last day on This Morning

Holly Willoughby has shared an emotional message after her last day on This Morning for the summer.

The presenter and co-star Phillip Schofield hosted their final show on Friday before heading off on their two-month summer break.

Holly has now thanked the "This Morning family" and viewers for tuning in.

Read more: Alison Hammond thanks Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby as they head off on two-month break

What did Holly say?

She wrote: "Thank you .... thank you for staying with us over the last 109 days...

"When we began this new way of broadcasting, we had no idea how long we would be able to come in, or whether it would be our last time broadcasting from the studio during lockdown."

Holly continued: "The team have adapted and had plan a, b, c and d in place just in case...

Phil and Holly Willoughby hosted their final This Morning on Friday ahead of their summer break (Credit: ITV)

"Some days we didn’t know if we’d have the content to fill the show, but somehow we always managed it and even had a few laughs along the way.

"You see us, but we feel that you are there with us, every single show... @thismorning holds a mirror up to life and reflects the mood of what we are all feeling."

She added: "I can’t thank our team enough! @martinfrizell1, Emma, all the production who came in.

"The production team who worked from home, crew, the TM family and fellow presenters who are consistently brilliant.

Holly thanked the This Morning crew for keeping the show on air during lockdown (Credit: ITV)

"But mostly to @schofe for metaphorically holding my hand and reliably being socially distanced shoulder to shoulder with me...

"What a strange time... Feeling incredibly grateful... Huge love, thank you again... See you in September."

What a strange time... Feeling incredibly grateful.

Fans were gutted to see Holly and Phil go but thanked the pair for keeping them smiling during lockdown.

One person commented: "Thank you lockdown wouldn’t have been the same without you guys cheering me up every morning."

Another wrote: "You have made lockdown bearable. Enjoy your family time."

Fans thanked Holly and Phil for keeping them smiling during lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby ‘embarrassed’ by Phillip Schofield’s comments in front of her ‘crush’

A third added: "Thank you for getting me through lockdown."

Holly and Phil will return in September and Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will front the programme over the summer.

Will you miss Holly and Phil? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.