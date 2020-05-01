Holly Willoughby shares cute wedding anniversary pic of her parents

TV's Holly Willoughby shared a cute picture of her parents to celebrate their 43rd wedding anniversary.

She posted the pic on Instagram on Thursday (April 30).

"Happy 43rd wedding anniversary to these love birds... Love you Mumma and Dadda!" she captioned it.

Holly's close family

The couple share a kiss on their wedding day.

Holly has often said how close she is to her parents.

Talking about them, she told The Mirror: "My mum and dad have been together for years and years, and they’re a real team.

"My mum instilled in me that importance of family life and being married to somebody who is a real partner.

"From watching her with my dad over the years, I knew that was something I really wanted for myself."

Holly's fears

Just last month the This Morning presenter revealed how worried she was for her 72-year-old mum when the coronavirus pandemic hit Britain.

She voiced her concerns about her parents during a phone-in about the disease with a doctor on This Morning.

Holly wanted to celebrate her parents' wedding anniversary (Credit: Splash News)

Holly told Dr Claire: "My mum is older than me, she’s 72, so she’s creeping into that age bracket and my dad.

"As a daughter, because I want to look after them, should I be making sure they’ve got enough food in?

"But you don't want to add to this panic of stockpiling."

The pic of their wedding anniversary is not the only one Holly has shared of her parents.

She previously posted a photo with dad Terry Willoughby's for his birthday.

Holly wrote: ""Spent yesterday celebrating this ones birthday... Happy birthday Daddy!!!!! Love you so so much... you are THE BEST!"

And she shared a snap of mum Linda for Mother's Day.

She has hailed her mum as a "timeless beauty" and the pair share their youthful looks.

Holly is a mum herself to three children - Harry, 10, Belle, nine, and Chester, five, - with husband Dan Baldwin.

