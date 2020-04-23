Holly Willoughby shares cute photo with son Chester as they pay tribute to NHS

TV's Holly Willoughby has shared a cute photo with her son Chester.

The This Morning presenter and her son, five, sported matching t-shirts which paid tribute to the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The black t-shirts featured a rainbow-printed phrase which said "All In This Together".

Read more: Holly Willougby says John Torode ‘saved her marriage’ after advice over her husband's 'annoying' habits

Holly wrote: "Me and Chester wearing our @marksandspencer ‘All In This Together’ charity t-shirt...

"All profits going to the NHS Charities Together, supporting the amazing NHS staff and volunteers who are working so tirelessly.

I’m a proud M&S Ambassador so I am not posting this as an ad.

"Show your appreciation and support too, I’ve put the link to it in my stories.

"I’m a proud M&S Ambassador so I am not posting this as an ad, but because it’s lovely."

Fans loved seeing a glimpse of Chester and praised the pair for supporting the NHS.

One person said: "Your boy has your smile, great cause."

Another commented: "So beautiful! Will definitely try and get one to support our heroes," while one added: "Aw lovely photo."

Holly also has son Harry, 10, and daughter Belle, nine, with her husband Dan Baldwin.

Earlier today (April 23), Holly admitted she's discovered an "annoying" habit Dan has during lockdown.

What did she say?

She said on This Morning: "Dan is working from home and I've discovered something I didn't know before that's really annoying.

Holly Willoughby said her husband has an "annoying" habit (Credit: ITV)

"He taps and types really loudly, there's no reason to hit those keys as loudly as he does. I'm like, 'Shut up! Don't do that.'"

TV chef John Torode then appeared on the show to cook banana-stuffed French toast.

He told Holly: "You know you can turn the volume of a laptop keyboard down?"

Holly said: "No!" to which John revealed: "The volume goes down on the keyboard so they don't make the noise."

The presenter admitted: "I thought it was the physical tap. Sorry, mind blown."

She added: "You've just saved our marriage!"

Read more: Holly Willoughby giggles as singing grandmother gets interrupted on This Morning

Dan is looking after their kids during the day while Holly works on This Morning.

She recently thanked him for keeping the house going.

In a video shared to ITV's YouTube as part of its Britain Get Talking campaign, Holly said: "I wanted to give a shout out to my husband Dan today, because I'm coming to work and he is at home with the kids.

"He's trying his best to do some homeschooling, he's doing his best to doing his best to change the beds, he's keeping the house going whilst I'm here at work."

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.