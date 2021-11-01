Holly Willoughby says her face is sagging and her boobs have ‘hit her knees’

Holly Willoughby has admitted that her body has changed since she hit 40 and is heading towards menopause.

So much so, the This Morning favourite says that her “tits” are now down near her knees!

Holly Willoughby has admitted that her body is changing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Holly Willoughby say about her changing body?

Speaking with pal Fearne Cotton on her podcast, Happy Place, Holly pulled no punches as she described the changes in her body.

“I’ve done this [self-criticism] a lot of this and particularly as you’re getting older when you hit your 40s, things change quite rapidly actually,” she admitted.

Read more: Holly Willoughby admits she was once ‘left in tears’ after colleague’s remark

“We are heading towards that kind of menopausal time, skin is changing, hair is changing, body’s changing – even having had a baby the shape of your body completely changes.”

Holly is trying to be positive (Credit: ITV)

Positive spin on growing older

Holly added: “I think that it’s really important in that moment rather than look down and go: ‘Oh my god, look at everything changing, I’m getting old, I’m getting more wrinkled. Oh my God, my t*ts are around my knees.'”

Instead, Holly prefers to put a positive spin on her physical changes.

“Instead of looking down, you’ve sort of got to look up with it and go, ‘God, my body was able to carry a baby and my boobs breastfed three children and they were fine’.

“You’ve got to go, ‘Yes my face is starting to sag and my eyes are bloodshot and the rest of it’, but ‘I’m healthy and I’m ok and getting older is a privilege because not everyone else gets to be here’.”

Holly Willoughby on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

“There’s been a lot of tears”

Holly has undergone a period of reflection recently.

Indeed, her debut book is called Reflections and sees her discuss ways to cope with emotionally challenging situations.

That has meant a great deal of introspection for the mum-of-three.

Read more: Holly Willoughby admits writing her book was ‘painful’ and she cried ‘a lot of tears’

And, speaking on today’s Lorraine (Monday November 1), she admitted she shed tears while writing it.

“There’s been a lot of tears. It’s been very hard, it’s been painful.” she admitted.

“I think sometimes shining a light into those dark corners of your own life is hard and sometimes you have to be very brave, and you have to dig really deep to do it.”