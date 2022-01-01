Holly Willoughby reveals she wants ‘off the rollercoaster’ in New Year’s message

Holly Willoughby has revealed her New Year’s wish on social media site, Instagram.

The This Morning star, 40, addressed her 7.5million followers before the clock chimed midnight and the UK entered into a new year.

What did Holly Willoughby say about the New Year?

Sharing an image from her brand site, Wylde Moon, Holly was seen sitting smiling in a crescent moon-shaped seat with sparkly lights around the outside.

In the snap she wore a flowing, gold dress and bare feet.

And, to caption this chilled pose, Holly revealed what her wishes are for 2022.

She said: “Happy New Year… what do I wish for … a bit of consistent normality…

“I know the one constant is self but it would be nice if 2022 could let us off the rollercoaster for just a bit…

“Sending you and yours huge love [candle emoji, moon emoji, star emoji].”

Fans thanked Holly for her work this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Holly’s fans react?

Soon her legion of fans got in touch to thank her and wish her family all the best for the New Year.

One said: “Sending you lots of love back!! Thank you for all the funny moments on This Morning and keeping our spirits up in this dark time.”

Another added: “Thank you gorgeous HOLLY; same back to you hope you and your family have a fantastic 2022.

“You truly are a beautiful soul and a beautiful spirit your amazing smile on telly every day keeps us going.

A third wrote: “Let’s hope so Holly and a happy New Year to you and thank you for being there brightening up my mornings every day putting a smile on my face.”

Finally, one fan said: “Absolutely gorgeous picture!! Happy New Year!!!”

Holly appeared on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

Christmas Day tears

The last time we saw Holly on our screens was on Christmas Day, when she appeared on a special festive episode of This Morning.

And, in an emotional moment, she made co-host Phillip Schofield shed a tear.

She recorded a special poem with Tom Foolery for him as a Christmas present.

“Thank you so much,” he said tearing up.

“What a lovely present. It’s beautiful, and thank you Tom as well, thank you so much.”